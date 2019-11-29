MURRAY — Last week, the Calloway County Laker trapshooting team hosted their annual end-of-season banquet. After being named the state runner-ups in trap shooting, the team had a lot to celebrate concerning accomplishments.
Head coach Vernon Anderson accredits his teams’ success to the amount of dedication his athletes have to the sport. Throughout the season, the team shot 250 targets for a score and 200 targets in practice.
“They’ve shot a total of 450 targets, minimum,” Anderson said. “A lot of them shot extra on weekends.”
One athlete in particular is especially dedicated to trap shooting: Drew Wyatt, the Kentucky State Champion.
“Drew, he shoots a lot,” Anderson said. “He competes in the amateur trapshooting association. He tied for the national championship with a 49.8 out of 50 average. He was the high-male athlete in Kentucky, and he led every week during the season.”
Anderson is proud of all of his athletes and expects them to come back next year and place first. Not only will returning shooters contribute to the team score, but the team has also recruited eight brand-new shooters.
“We’ve got eight new recruits,” Anderson said. “We’re going to start with them in the classroom on safety and basics in February. In March, the whole team will start practicing. We’re going to let the new recruits practice separately, so we can spend more time with them. I fully expect to win the state championship. We’ve got Cody Mason and Cody Smith, Troy Crass.”
Anderson also expects Lady Lakers Ava Lewis and Riley Veazey to perform well next year.
“Ava came in seventh, and Riley came in sixth, state-wide in the ladies. I expect both of them will be in the top five in the girls’ category. They both love the sport, and if they like what they’re doing, they get a lot better quicker. Both of those young ladies really like to shoot, and they’re good at it.”
Aside from the growth of his own team Anderson is also excited to see the sport of trapshooting growing across the state of Kentucky as well.
“There were 26 teams in the state league this year,” Anderson said. “I don’t know how many will be in it next year, but I know Trigg County is going to have a team and possibly Lion County, so that’s at least one more locally.”
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association agreed to take over and administer the whole state’s trap shooting program if 50 schools can commit to forming a team.
“That’s where we’re working towards, fifty teams,” Anderson said. “Then it really will take off.”
Anderson is thankful for the amount of support his Lakers have received from both the school system and from the community, and he hopes other schools in the state will have the opportunity to receive the same amount of support.
“We have zero trouble, no problems,” Anderson said. “We have had no safety issues. Trapshooting is the safest sport nationally. We’ve had zero claims.”
Trapshooting is a sport that allows kids to develop a life-long passion, and the idea of it spreading across the state and becoming more popular is exciting.
“It’s a sport that they can practice from the time that they’re ten years old until as long as they have eyesight,” Anderson said. “It’s diverse. It’s gender-neutral. Boys and girls shoot together. There’s a lot of fellowship and comradery. That really is why we have athletics in school to start with.”
