MURRAY — The Murray State women’s basketball team has made a few additions over the offseason that should provide a lift to a team that reached the OVC tournament last season.
Lucia Operto was the most recent addition out of Argentina. She was part of the U19 national team for Argentina and played in the post.
Operto, a 6-3 post player, will add immediate length to the Racers. She has competed in two World Cups for Argentina, the 2018 U17 World Cup in Belarus and the 2019 U19 World Cup in Thailand.
Having been in the Argentine national system since a youth, Operto was a part of three championship teams for “Las Gigantes” as they won the 2015 U14 South American Championship, the 2016 South American U15 Championship and the 2017 South American U17 Championship. A native of the village of Lehmann in east central Argentina, Operto currently plays for Club Atletico Lanus where she averaged 17.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last season.
“Lucia is a physical post presence, adding size, strength, and talent to our front court rotation,” head coach Rechelle Turner said. “She has gained valuable international experience as a member of Argentina’s national team and that high level of competition should aid her transition to the Division I level as she arrives at Murray State. We are excited to welcome Lucia to the Racer family.”
Operto brings Turner’s total for the 2020-21 class to seven in addition to Manna Mensah, Hannah McKay, Jalexis Russell, Bria Sanders-Woods, Charlee Settle and Katelyn Young, who have already signed to play for the Racers next season.
Mensah of Grayson CC and Sanders-Woods of Putnam City North High School signed in April. They are both guards that will compete for minutes with a very talented backcourt that already includes All-OVC first team member, Macey Turley.
While at Grayson CC, she was a two-time All-NTJCAC first-team selection, an All-Region honoree and the 2019 NTJCAC Freshman of the Year. At 5-8, the shooting guard ended her career at Grayson CC with 1,064 points and 352 rebounds which averaged out to 17.7 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game. She led the NTJCAC each year in scoring with 17.6 her freshman year and 17.9 her sophomore year.
“Manna is blessed with tremendous offensive talents,” Turner said. “She is a true three-level score; capable of finishing at the rim, making tough mid-range shots, and knocking down threes and she is not afraid to take and make big shots. Manna will bring toughness and grit to our team and her athleticism provides her the tools to be a fine defender. We are excited to welcome Manna to our Racer family.”
Sanders-Woods is also a 5-8 guard and she comes to Murray as a freshman. During her career in Oklahoma, she scored over 1,500 points and was a three-time All-Conference selection.
In her senior season, she averaged 23.4 points per game and was named the Most Valuable Player in her conference. She also recorded two games with 40 points.
“Bria is a dynamic scorer, armed with an extremely quick and accurate release from the perimeter,” Turner said. “She is an active and talented defender who is capable of applying suffocating pressure on the ball. Bria is a driven and focused competitor and we look forward to adding her relentless passion for winning to our culture. We are excited to welcome Bria to our Racer family.”
