NASHVILLE — The 2020 preseason All-OVC team, voted on by the league’s head football coaches and communications directors, was announced on Monday and includes three Murray State Racers.
Junior wide receiver LaMartez Brooks made it on the offensive unit after completing last season with 47 catches, 819 yards and seven touchdowns. Several times last year he made plays of the spectacular variety and became one of the targets that quarterback Preston Rice was most confident in.
The All-OVC offensive unit includes Austin Peay wide receiver and OVC preseason Offensive Player of the Year DeAngelo Wilson, who was an All-American selection a year ago. In 2019, Wilson caught 89 passes (the ninth-most in OVC history) for 1,564 yards (first nationally and the second-most in OVC history) and 15 touchdowns (fifth-most in OVC history). Wilson had 100 or more receiving yards in eight games as the Governors advanced to the FCS quarterfinals.
The rest of the offense includes three other wide receivers in Austin Peay senior Baniko Harley (53 catches, 839 yards, seven TDs), Southeast Missouri junior Aaron Alston (51 catches, 687 yards, four TDs) and Eastern Illinois junior Isaiah Hill (56 catches, 560 yards, four TDs).
The squad also had two quarterbacks in Jacksonville State senior Zerrick Cooper (260-of-439, 3404 yards, 28 TDs, 320 rushing yards, six rushing TDs) and Tennessee Tech junior Bailey Fisher (231-of-375, 2643 yards, 21 TDs, 489 rushing yards, 11 rush TDs) and two running backs in UT Martin senior Peyton Logan (784 yards, six TDs) and Eastern Kentucky junior Alonzo Booth (673 yards, 14 TDs).
The offense also includes UT Martin sophomore fullback Davin Dyal (five catches, 70 yards, one TD) and junior TE/WR Colton Dowell (38 catches, 765 yards, four TDs), Jacksonville State senior tight end Trae Barry (25 catches, 330 yards, one TD) and eight offensive linemen in Austin Peay senior Blake Mitchell, Eastern Kentucky juniors Tucker Schroeder and Graham Ashkettle, Jacksonville State junior Michael Shaddix, Tennessee State senior Cam Durley, Southeast Missouri senior JaChai Baker, Tennessee Tech senior Mike Rhoades and UT Martin senior Aries Davis.
On the defensive unit, the Racers have middle linebacker Anthony Koclinakis who led the team in tackles a year ago with 124. He added 9.5 tackles for loss (TFL), three sacks, one interception (INT) and two fumble recoveries (FR). At the middle linebacker spot, Koclinakis was the leader on the defensive side of the ball, often making calls and adjustments at the line.
Joining him on the All-OVC defensive unit is OVC preseason Defensive Player of the Year, Austin Peay cornerback Kordell Jackson. Last season, Jackson was named the FCS ADA National Defensive Back of the Year. He was also an unanimous All-American selection, marking the first consensus All-American for the APSU program since 2002 after tallying seven INTs, netting 47 tackles and two forced fumbles (FF). He scored three touchdowns (two INTs, one FR) and was a key part of an Austin Peay unit that ranked 12th nationally in total defense (307.5 yards/game).
In addition to Jackson, the defensive back group includes Tennessee State senior Nick Harper Jr. (57 tackles, two INTs, 14 PBU), Jacksonville State junior Yul Gowdy (46 tackles, four TFL, one INT, six pass breakups), UT Martin senior JaQuez Akins (92 tackles, 5.5 TFL, one INT, six PBUs, two FF, two FR) and Southeast Missouri senior Bydarrius Knighten (75 tackles, three INTs, four PBUs).
The defensive line includes Austin Peay senior Josephus Smith (50 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks) and junior John Wesley Whiteside (53 tackles, seven TFL, six quarterback hurries), UT Martin senior Austin Pickett (38 tackles, seven TFL, 4.5 sacks, seven QBH), Tennessee Tech senior Chris Tucker (56 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, three FR) and Jacksonville State junior DJ Coleman (56 tackles, 9.5 TFL, five sacks, 18 QBH) while the linebackers include Eastern Illinois senior Dytarious Johnson (67 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, four FF, two FR), Jacksonville State junior Zack Woodard (96 tackles, seven TFL, one INT, four PBU), Austin Peay junior Jack McDonald (116 tackles, 9.5 TFL, one INT, one FF) and Tennessee Tech junior Tai Carter (38 tackles, 4.5 TFL, one sack, five PBU, one FF, two FR).
Murray State’s third member of the All-OVC preseason team comes via the specialists group. Malik Honeycutt, who missed last season with an injury, returns for his senior year as the choice for All-OVC punt return specialist. In 2018, Honeycutt showcased his talents in the return game with his first return for touchdown coming at home against Southeast Missouri. Now known as the ‘Miracle in Murray,’ the kickoff return for touchdown delivered the Racers a win and Honeycutt an opportunity for more return duties. He finished the year with eight returns total and two TDs, while averaging 27 yards per return in the punt game.
The specialists also include Southeast Missouri senior kicker Kendrick Tiller (16-of-22 FGs, long of 55, 40-of-45 PATs, 88 points), Tennessee State junior punter Kaleb Mosley (42.2 yards/punt, long of 64, 12 downed inside the 20-yard line) and Tennessee Tech sophomore kick return specialist Metrius Fleming (26.5 yards/return, one TD).
