“You are not in the mountains, the mountains are in you.” - John Muir
There's nothing quite like going home to bring memories flooding back through your mind. A recent trip with my son, Luke, and my father, Earl, to explore part of eastern Kentucky brought back memories, but more importantly, created new ones. Our journey to the place where my father was born and raised was initially about sharing some of the places where I roamed about during the summers of my youth, but it turned into so much more.
Our trip to the tiny town of Lynch, Kentucky became much more than showing my 16-year-old progeny a few spots that I explored as a kid. It became about sharing one of the places where the roots of our family tree had grown deep through the hills of eastern Kentucky. My mother was a coal miner's daughter and my father was the son of a coal miner. Even though my immediate family is a generation removed from mining coal, the foundation of our family was built upon the soil, sandstone, and coal of Lynch and places like it.
As we traveled into the town I was amazed at how much remained exactly as it was when I was a red-headed, freckle-faced little kid in the 1970s. The decay of a once-bustling coal town then became quite evident to me. Many of the same houses that were originally built when the town was created by the United States Steel Corporation in 1917 still stood, but it seemed that most were currently unoccupied. The sandstone school buildings that closed decades ago still rose dramatically alongside Looney Creek but the neglect of the years was evident.
We drove under the dilapidated coal tipple near Portal 31 as we made our way through town. The tipple is the structure used at mines to load the extracted coal into railroad cars for transport. As we went under the conveyor belt that stretches across Kentucky 160 (the highway that runs through the town of Lynch) my father told Luke that it was once the largest coal tipple in the world.
In its heyday, Lynch produced more than 10,000 tons of coal per day. The coal was shipped to steel mills near Chicago. U.S. Steel owned the town and the mines, so Lynch always had a steady customer for its coal. The combination of being the first fully electrified coal mine in the world and having the biggest tipple allowed Lynch to set the world record for coal production in a shift in 1923.
To say that Lynch is on the road less traveled is an understatement, but it was once a thriving town with an incredibly diverse population. The highest (altitude) incorporated town in Kentucky was named after Thomas Lynch who was considered the 'Father of Mine Safety' and was the first president of US Coal and Steel. From the time US Steel purchased 19,000 acres near Looney Creek at the base of Black Mountain, through the end of World War II and into the 1950s and 1960s, this tiny hamlet was bustling with activity.
Almost overnight a town of more than 10,000 people sprang up in the heart of one of the most beautiful areas in the nation. The need for steel was tremendous as World War I was raging and US Steel needed coal to produce their steel. To solve their problem, the company built Lynch from scratch. Construction started on Aug. 26, 1917, and by November the first shipments of coal were rolling out of Lynch.
Workers were recruited from amongst immigrants at Ellis Island, African-American workers from the southern United States, and local residents. There were 38 different nationalities represented in the population of this tiny isolated outpost in Kentucky. Many long-time residents have talked about the lack of racial or ethnic tensions in Lynch despite having segregated schools. They contribute the lack of tensions to the fact that they lived and worked together in such a dangerous occupation.
There were few towns or even roads in the mountains of Appalachia, so coal companies often built their own towns. Most of these towns were built just to house a workforce so they were largely just coal camps, but Lynch was different.
Upon its completion in 1925, Lynch had 600 houses. All of the houses were built from 15 different design plans but were painted in different colors so that they did not all look alike. Each house had sidewalks leading to a front porch and a back porch. All of the houses had electricity, many had indoor plumbing, and central heating and air.
The town was built with a sewage system, water treatment plant, and a power plant. US Steel also took care to build a hospital, a department store called 'the Big Store', a firehouse, churches, three schools, and a five-story hotel with 108 rooms. The company also built recreational facilities like a baseball field, tennis courts, a theater and a bowling alley. Most of the public buildings were built from native sandstone that were cut by Italian stonemasons. The buildings and walls in Lynch built from this sandstone still stand today.
By owning the entire town, coal companies gained a great deal of control over their employees. At one point during the coal boom of the early 20th century, there were approximately 500 company coal towns in Appalachia, but only about 100 regularly incorporated towns.
We pulled into an area near the entrance to the old coal mine near Portal 31 and got out to explore. A couple of men were pumping water out of the mine in hopes that tourists would come to explore one of the only places in the world where the general public can go down into a coal mine. Portal 31 and the nearby Kentucky Coal Museum offer visitors an opportunity to learn about the hard and fascinating lives of coal miners and their families.
The original firehouse of the Lynch fire department is still standing, but no longer houses firefighters. The sandstone Lynch Bathhouse that was built for the miners in the early 1900s still stands across from it. Luke could not believe the bathhouse was once a hub of activity as he pondered its current state.
We walked across Looney Creek where the company had rerouted the creek using walls made of the native sandstone. A shop sits on a platform here and straddles Looney Creek. My father told Luke a story about how he used to visit that store more than 70 years ago.
Near the creek is the entrance to mine number 30. Luke and I explored the area around the entrance, but since water was still pouring out of the mine we couldn't enter. There is a trail that follows along Looney Creek where you can enjoy the sounds of the babbling mountain stream while looking for the black bears that frequent the area.
Luke found the whole area fascinating. I watched him listening to my father as we walked around Gap Branch on the site where my father lived when his dad worked in the coal mines. I had never been up Gap Branch and loved being there where my grandparents and their children made a home.
We left Gap Branch to visit the spot where my father was born. His birthplace is now a putting green on the Lynch Golf Course, but the stone steps that led up to the front of the cabin are still there. We climbed them together and looked out at the stream below us and Black Mountain rising above us to the highest point in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Most of my father's stories were the same ones I had heard as a child, but I listened intently as he told Luke about the place where he grew up. Buildings come and go as cities expand and are re-born, but not here...not in Lynch.
Today the population of Lynch has dropped to around 500 people. There are almost as many black bears on the mountain as there are people. I am quite certain, however, that even if the people who once called Lynch home are not in the mountains anymore, the mountains are in them.
