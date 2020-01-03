MURRAY — A huge first half helped guide the Racers to their first conference win of the season over UT Martin 89-76 on a night that the ball seemed to fall at will from three.
The Racers finished the night 10-15 from deep which was good for the most three’s made against a Division I opponent this season, and the percentage was the best since the Racers shot 9-15 against Eastern Illinois back in January of 2017.
“I think we have great shooting on the perimeter,” head coach Matt McMahon said. “I hope they take some confidence from their performance tonight, and I think what you saw was a really nice job of recognizing the defenses that Martin was playing and making some extra passes. We maybe passed up some good shots to get some great shots, and guys stepped up and knocked them down.”
Headed into last night’s game, the Racers were only shooting 31% from beyond the arc and according to McMahon the turnaround was inevitable.
Murray State started the game with a pair of three’s from Tevin Brown in the opening three minutes and built up a 15 point lead by halftime. During the first half the team shot 70% from three and just shy of 52% from the floor. The only area they seemed to struggle was at the free throw line, hitting just 50%.
Then, in the second half, the Skyhawks started to build a little momentum. They forced five turnovers in the first five minutes of the half after switching to a full court press and the Racers got into a little bit of a hurry. The speed made them reckless and turnovers ensued.
“I feel like we were hurting ourselves, just overreacting to the press instead of just slowing down and making the easy passes,” Brown said. “We tried to force some passes and it led to turnovers.”
“We need to take care of the ball. We’ve got to slow down and go through our reads, instead of trying to make the homerun plays, just hit singles and play our game.”
McMahon echoed the sentiments of Brown after the game and had high praise for Quintin Dove who drew back-to-back charges on defense.
“I thought they did a great job to start the half stepping in and taking charges,” McMahon said. “You look at Dove and if you look at the numbers I think he’s taken somewhere around 22, 23 charges on the season. He’s really good at it…We got going a little bit too fast, out of control there and that led to some turnovers for us.”
Despite the turnovers and the poor shooting from the free throw line — the Racers finished 17-30 — McMahon was able to look back on the game pleased with the efforts of many.
“Certainly some areas that we’ve got to get better at, but I don’t think you ever apologize for a double-digit win in league play,” McMahon said. “I thought Anthony Smith was just a man for us tonight both ends of the floor. You look at the efficiency of our wings, Tevin and Jaiveon, I thought both were terrific, and I thought KJ Williams second half performance was critical for us…Thrilled with the win.”
The second half comeback attempt wasn’t just due to turnovers by the Racers. A large portion of it had to do with the offensive explosion by Parker Stewart. He finished the night with 33 points on 9-20 from the floor and 10-10 from the free throw line.
For the Racers, the leading scorer was Brown with 23, followed by Eaves with 19, and Anthony Smith with a double-double 17/12 performance. Williams also scored double digits with 12 points. The Racers out rebounded the Skyhawks 43-31 and had 17 assists to just eight for UTM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.