TROY, AL — After sweeping day one of the Troy Invitational on Friday, the Murray State volleyball was looking for the tournament title Saturday when they faced off against the host Trojans, but came up short, falling in straight sets, 25-13, 25-22, 25-23
Rachel Giustino capped off her strong weekend by notching 19 kills and eight digs. Ashley McBee dished out 25 assists while Becca Fernandez collected 18 digs. Giustino and Rachel Kinney also tallied two blocks each. Fernandez and Rachel Holthaus were named All-Tournament Team.
The Racers improved in every set as their hitting percentage increased throughout the match as Troy’s decreased, but it was too much of a hill to climb.
After the Trojans took the first set without much resistance, MSU bounced back to keep it close throughout the second set as the score was tied as late as 19-19. However, Troy closed out the set with a 6-3 run to go up two sets to none.
In the third set, the Racers jumped out to a 13-8 lead, but Troy kept inching closer the rest of the set eventually tying the set at 22 before winning three of the last four points to clinch the victory.
Murray State will be back in action next weekend at the UIC Invitational in Chicago. They will open Friday afternoon against Sacramento State before taking on UIC and Bradley on Saturday.
