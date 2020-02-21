CHARLESTON, IL — It was a tough loss for the Racers at Eastern Illinois, 66-46, but they still sit at eighth place in the OVC standings tied with Morehead State.
The loss of the game was insignificant when compared to the loss of point guard Macey Turley. She was injured in the second quarter with five minutes left to play and from that point on the life was drained out of the Racers.
“When she went down we knew we were going to be in a difficult situation to begin with because we have such low numbers and she runs our basketball team,” head coach Rechelle Turner said. “We have no idea (the extent of her injury) at this point…I do know that our basketball team struggles without her.”
It was an apparent knee injury for Turley and when she crumpled to the ground the Racers held a one-point lead. From that point on they were outscored by 21 points by the Panthers.
“In the timeout right after Macey got hurt you could just tell that the color was drained out of all of their faces, because that’s their best friend for one, and they also know that we need everybody that we have,” Turner said. “So, for them to compete and continue to stay out there makes me proud.”
Turner added that Turley is not expected to play Saturday. It’s a big blow for the Racers as they make their final push for the OVC tournament. Without her the team struggled to find any offensive rhythm and they turned the ball over 24 times.
As a team, they shot 18-60 from the floor and just 4-22 from the three-point line. If not for the inability to score, the Racers would’ve been in great shape. They played well defensively and out rebounded the Panthers 51-34. They also grabbed 18 offensive rebounds.
Laci Hawthorne had a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds to go along with Alexis Burpo’s double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds. Macie Gibson added 13 points and seven rebounds in the loss.
The Racers have under 48 hours to find a way to create offense without Turley and get prepared for SIUE on Saturday. It’s a game they can’t afford to lose if they want to stay in the hunt for postseason play.
