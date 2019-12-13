MURRAY — Murray State women’s basketball sophomore Macey Turley has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the OVC on Tuesday.
It’s Turley’s first of the season after leading the Racers to two wins last week. She averaged 21 points, six assists, six rebounds, and four steals over the two contests - en route to the Racers best start since the 2007-2008 season.
She hit a game-winning layup with just 2.2 seconds remaining to lift the Racers to a 61-59 victory on the road over Evansville on Tuesday, and finished with 19 points, six rebounds, six assists, and six steals in the win. She buried down three from the arc and went six of seven from the charity stripe.
She followed that up with a win in front of a home crowd 70-62 victory over Indiana State on Saturday. Turley led all scorers with 23 in the contest that included a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line, and six assists and six rebounds as the Racers cruised to their fifth-straight win.
“She’s just so steady. She’s solid. She’s the glue that holds us together. It was good to see her get that accolade. I thought there were a couple times early on that maybe she would get it, but some of the other outstanding players in our league may have had a better game,” head coach Rechelle Turner said. “If you look at her stats, averaging about 21 points a game, last week she averaged six boards a game. She claims they just fall into her hands, but we all know it’s from her being where she’s supposed to be. She’s continuing to dish out the four or five assists per game. The thing I’m most proud of her for is her shooting percentage. She really focused in on that and wanted to make sure that she increased her three-point percentage and her two-point percentage, and she’s done that. She continues to work. She’s never going to be satisfied, and that’s something you have to love about her.”
The Racers will be back in action on Sunday, December 15 when they are set to take on Southern Illinois on the road in Carbondale. Tip-off is slated for 2:00 p.m.
