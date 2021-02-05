Turley, Gierhart lead Lady Tiger victory over Hickman

MURRAY – Led by the senior guard duo of Makenzie Turley and Angela Gierhart, the Murray High Lady Tigers defeated the Hickman County Lady Falcons 47-31 Thursday night in Taylor Gymnasium. The Tigers (6-3) rebounded from their loss earlier in the week to Marshall County in impressive fashion by beating the Falcons (8-3) for the second time this season.
Murray led 10-6 after the first quarter, as sophomore center Alyssa Daughrity started strong with four of her 10 points on the night and three rebounds in the quarter. She also grabbed 10 rebounds in the game to finish with the double-double for the Tigers.
The Tigers shot 55% from the floor on 11-for-20 shooting and their defense held the Lady Falcons to just nine points in the first half. The second half was more of the same, as the Tigers led 33-24 after three quarters of play and finished the game outscoring Hickman 14-7 in the last quarter.
Gierhart hit all nine of her free throw attempts along with a team-high five assists. Turley’s five rebounds and four steals helped the Tigers pull away in the final period. Daughrity also had two blocks on defense. Senior guard Amy Sue Tish and freshman guard Reese Downey each contributed a free-throw in the fourth quarter to total the score for the Tigers.
“To hold that team to nine first-half points, that was a pretty special defensive effort,” said Tiger Head Coach Tom Foust. “It was a good win over a good team.”
For their next contest, the Lady Tigers travel to McCracken County at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.
