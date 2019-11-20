NASHVILLE — Trailing a majority of the game, the Murray State women’s basketball team outscored Lipscomb, 25-9, in the fourth quarter Tuesday to rally past the Bisons, 67-57, at Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Racers (2-2) could not settle into a rhythm in the first three quarters of the game, trailing by as many as 10 in the third stanza. Despite not being able to push past Lipscomb, the Racers kept pace even cutting the lead to just three in the final minute of the third until a last second three-pointer by Jane Deason pushed the lead back to six.
However, the fourth was a different story, as the Racers opened the frame on a 16-0 run and never looked back. Part of the late game lock down can be attributed to Murray State’s care in handling the ball, dropping their turnovers from 12 in the first half to just three in the second. In addition, the Racers sent the Bisons to the free throw line zero times in the second half, while the Racers were 10-for-18 at the charity stripe in the last two quarters.
Macey Turley led Murray State in the contest with 20 points and five assists, while Macie Gibson posted a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Lex Mayes also played a big role in the win by going three-for-six from three-point range to finish with 13 points.
The Racers return to action Friday when they host Division II Christian Brothers in their 2019-20 home opener at the CFSB Center in Murray at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.
