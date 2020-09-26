MURRAY — Murray High won their first two games of the 2020 season with a combined score of 88-12. That narrative was flipped Friday night when they traveled to face the Crittenden County Rockets in Princeton. The Tigers (2-1) were plagued by multiple turnovers in the second quarter and 170 penalty yards over the entire contest and they just couldn’t overcome their mistakes, falling 35-14.
Junior quarterback Rowdy Sokolowsky started hot, completing five of his first seven passes, including a 70-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Daniel Klukan at the 4:24 mark of the first quarter as Murray raced out to a 14-7 lead. The first touchdown came thanks to senior running back Charvelle McCallister with a 15-yard score on the ground. He also threw in a halfback pass for a two-point conversion.
The second quarter is when the Tigers’ offense started to fall apart, primarily due to Crittenden’s defense keying on McCallister and forcing the offense to beat them through the air. Sokolowsky showed he was human after two great performances to start the year, by throwing three interceptions in the period, one of which was off of a ball that was tipped multiple times.
“A little bit of both,” replied Coach Keith Hodge when asked if it was something the Rockets were doing defensively or just bad reads. “It was hard to get in rhythm all night. Way too many penalties and hats off to Crittenden’s defense. They made big stops.”
Before the game, Coach Hodge stressed that in order to be successful the Tigers had to “win the box” which he said they “didn’t handle offensively like we needed to. We just didn’t block like we needed to tonight to win this game.” The second quarter was the turning point in the contest as MHS wasn’t able to score the rest of the night. The Rocket defense kept Murray out of the end zone the rest of the night, despite being outgained 302-212 in total offense.
Hodge attributed the loss to, “Big mistakes at the wrong times. If it wasn’t a penalty it was a turnover. They took advantage of the momentum and we weren’t able to.” Murray had five turnovers on the night.
The bright spots on the night came with Sokolowsky’s accuracy early and the wideouts. Senior receivers Daniel Klukan and Dijon Miles led the receiving unit with 101 and 96 yards respectively.
Murray faces a 2-1 Calloway team coming off their biggest win this century in the Crosstown Classic Friday, Oct. 2, so there’s work to be done this week in practice.
“We have to evaluate closely our personnel and what it’s going to take in practice to prepare for a tough team. We can get to where we need to be but it’s going to take an entire team effort,” Hodge said.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Jack D. Rose stadium at Calloway County High School.
