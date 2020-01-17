OWENSBORO — Very rarely does a team shoot 65% from the field and lose a ball game, but Calloway County did just that in their 70-58 loss to the Lexington Catholic Knights.
So how did the Knights come away victorious? It wasn’t rebounding. The Lakers won that category 25-17. It wasn’t at the three-point line. Both teams shot 35% there.
Ultimately the difference in the game was the full-court press the Knights used to force the Lakers into 23 turnovers, while they did a great job of only turning it over six times. Those 23 turnovers resulted in 18 points, while the Lakers scored six points off turnovers. That 12-point difference is the exact difference in the game.
The guard duo of Cade Butler and Kade Mize accounted for 13 of the 23 turnovers and said in comparison to the press they faced against Webster County, this was much tougher.
“They were just a lot bigger and more physical than Webster County,” Butler said. It was a lot harder to just get it over them, and since they were everywhere it was just really hard to get passes through.”
“Their length was the main problem,” Mize said. “They weren’t even looking where we were passing, they were looking at our eyes and seeing where we were going to pass it to and their hands were already there.”
All things considered, the Lakers proved they could play with anyone after they gave a team ranked in the top-3 in the state all they could handle. Outside of the turnovers, Calloway outplayed the Knights or were at least their equal in every other category.
“We shot it at a high percentage once we got it into the half court set, but it’s hard to mimic the type of pressure they put on you in practice,” Cleaver said. “They’re very good at it and they’ve done it for a long time. Ultimately, in the fourth quarter when they turned up the heat it resulted in turnovers. All credit to them. They did a good job at something they are good at.”
One critical moment of the game came in the third quarter. Calloway had held Ben Johnson, a player that averaged 25.8 points per game, to just six points at the half. There in the third quarter, he propelled the Knights to a 9-2 run on back-to-back-to-back three-point makes to give his team a six-point lead.
“At halftime, we had done a really good job on him and we knew that a player like that was very capable of getting into a rhythm and that’s exactly what he did,” Cleaver said. “He made three big ones there and that was a huge point in the ball game.”
After three quarters the Lakers trailed by six. Then, Jarrett Darnell hit a three to open the fourth and the momentum looked like it might shift, so the Knights took the air out of the building. They spread the floor and only took shots if they were layups. They utilized the lack of a shot clock and forced Calloway to spread out on defense and rode the open lanes to a 10-0 run that essentially sealed it. Calloway was outscored 23-17 in the final quarter and thus ended their 2A state championship run.
Still, only eight teams came away as champions of their respective sections, and the Calloway County Lakers were one of those special teams that played inside the Owensboro Sportscenter on Thursday. That’s something to be proud of for Laker Nation.
Now the Lakers will shift their focus back to district play with the lessons learned and experience gained from this run in their minds.
“I think it was a great experience for us,” Cleaver said. “We belong here and I think we showed that. I think we will carry this over into our tough district play, but I’m very proud of our guys. Proud of their efforts. We were right there in the ball game and I think it’s going to be a great experience for us.”
