MURRAY — Trips to Louisville and Mississippi State, both of which were Elite Eight teams a year ago, anchor the 2018-19 Murray State Women’s Basketball Schedule released Thursday.
“We are very excited about our non-conference schedule,” said head coach Rechelle Turner. “It is designed to allow our team to play on the road against some of the best programs in the country, as well as allowing them to compete against a diverse array of opponents that will prepare them for the rigors of OVC play. We are excited to play in two of the best environments in women’s college basketball at Louisville and Mississippi State, and we always look forward to performing in front of our great home crowds inside the CFSB Center.”
Fans will get their first look at the 53rd edition of the Racer women’s basketball team Nov. 4 in an exhibition at home against NAIA-member Georgetown (KY). Murray State will officially begin its 2019-20 Nov. 8 at Louisville, a game that kicks off a four-game seasoning-opening road trip. The first official home game of the 2019-20 will be Nov. 22 when the Racers take on Division II Christian Brothers.
Including the CBU game, Murray State will play five of its last seven non-conference games at home including Nov. 26 against Arkansas State, Dec. 7 against Indiana State. Dec. 20 against Samford and Dec. 28 against NAIA-member Cumberland (TN).
“A stretch of four straight road games to begin the season will prepare us for playing four consecutive games on the road early in OVC play,” said Turner. “While games against Arkansas State, Evansville, Indiana State, Southern Illinois and Samford will really focus our club on what it will take to win in our very competitive league. We want our team to be battle-tested, road-tough and full of confidence as we join the race for an OVC championship. This schedule should have our Racers right where they need to be as we enter league play in 2020.”
On Jan 2, Murray State will begin the road to Evansville and the OVC tournament when it host UT Martin. Other conference games of note include the home-and-home with Belmont and Tennessee State on Jan. 23 and Jan. 25 & Feb. 6 and Feb. 8. The 2019-20 women’s basketball editions of the Battle of the Border will take place on Feb. 13 in Murray and Feb. 29 in Clarksville for a leap day regular-season finale. The Racers will play their final home game of the season just two days earlier when Eastern Kentucky comes to the CFSB Center.
