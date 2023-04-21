Let me be up front to start off today’s lesson.
I am a lifelong Tennessee Volunteers fan. I bleed PMS 151 orange. The power T in my world is treated with utmost reverence. Why am I telling you this?
Because what I’m about to say violates the unwritten code of ethics of being a Vols fan. Ready? I’m serious, this one’s gonna be a stunner.
The Kentucky Wildcats got the shaft in the 1992 NCAA Tournament East Regional final against Duke. And Christian Laettner SHOULD HAVE BEEN EJECTED with 10 minutes left in regulation.
OK. Let’s calm down. Breathe! I know that was a wild few seconds. Check your pulses. Alright? Let’s proceed.
Why am I bringing this up for The Murray Ledger & Times edition of April 21, 2023, a little more than 30 years after what I consider to be one of the biggest injustices I’ve ever witnessed in sports (oops, shocked you again there … grab some oxygen, it’ll be OK)? Because I think a similar situation is going down in a current NBA playoff series. Similar did I say?
How about IDENTICAL!!!!!!
Golden State forward Draymond Green got his tail ejected Monday night when he stomped on the stomach of an opposing Sacramento player early in the fourth quarter. This was almost exactly the same thing that happened with … as a pastor of mine from years ago would say, “Stay with me here friends”… Laettner, at almost the same juncture of the ’92 game in Philadelphia when he clearly stomped on the belly of UK center Aminu Timberlake.
But Laettner did not meet the same fate did he? Nooooooooo! After a very lengthy discussion, it was decided that Laettner should be allowed to stay in the game, after a technical foul was assessed. And it was at that moment I knew this would come back to haunt the Cats.
Did it ever! And every March this Vols fan, who has never pulled for UK like he did that night, cringes as everyone from ESPN to CBS to CMT (OK that’s not true … just seeing if you’re paying attention) show what I now believe to be among the most unfair plays in NCAA Tournament history. Yes, the play should’ve been defended better. Yes, Rick Pitino should’ve put someone on Grant Hill for the inbounds pass.
But Christian Laettner SHOULD NOT have been the one to take that last-second shot that we have to watch each and every time the NCAA Tournament gets set to play. And I will go on record as saying that had Laettner been ejected, just as Green was ejected the other night, there would’ve been no overtime required. Just as Golden State faded down the stretch without Green, so too would Duke had faded without Laettner. He was that important.
Don’t give me “Oh we don’t know that’s what would’ve happened.” Folks, I’ve watched sports all of my life. That Duke team was dead without Laettner.
The difference in these two matters is one was ruled correctly, the other was not. In Sacramento, the appropriate action was taken. In ’92, Jaws was allowed to remain in a small pond to eat everything in sight, after he should’ve been tossed out.
My take on this for years is that those in charge in Philadelphia couldn’t bring themselves to toss out one of America’s best players that night. They couldn’t do that to a team of Duke’s “mystique.” They couldn’t do that Coach K. That couldn’t do that to Dicky V (Duke’s biggest cheerleader in those days).
What seriously bothers me to this day, though, is how the issue of Laettner’s shot hardly ever includes the discussion of whether or not he should’ve been ejected. It’s all about the shot by, in my opinion, a rule breaker who was allowed to stay alive by the hair of his chinny chin chin.
Contrast that with what happened in Sacramento Monday. Draymond Green, like Laettner, plays the part of every opposing fans’ Public Enemy No. 1.
He’s also one heck of a player. In fact, I’ve heard several observers refer to Green as “the heart and soul” of this Warriors team. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson? What about them? They don’t, and I don’t think can, do what Green does … get the crucial defensive strip inside, block a shot (though he is undersized), get that huge offensive rebound and putback down the stretch. He’s a great player, just like Laettner at Duke.
But when you take your size-whatever sneaker and implant it in the abdomen of an opposing player, you forfeit your privilege to continuing playing (don’t give me stuff about Green having his leg grabbed … he seemed to be stepping over and away from the player, then stopped for the stomp). Both did that. One got punished. The other was allowed to have a chance to win a game, which he did (Did I mention I’m a Vols fan again and started screaming at the TV when that shot went through? I believe Mom and Dad will tell you that I referred to the refs as “gutless”).
The refs in Sacramento weren’t that. They did exactly what the situation called for. This one’s for you Granddaddy … “They threw him out of (baseball was his usual sport of choice but you can figure it out).” And then NBA Commissioner Adam Silver went one step farther. He threw Green out of Game 3 for good measure.
Good for Silver! Know why? Because it shows that someone believes that those who do break the rules should be punished, and hard. My guess is if Silver was in charge of the NCAA back in ’92, Mr. Laettner would’ve been on the sidelines for Duke’s Final Four game with Indiana. Wonder how that would’ve gone? Hmmmm.
The point of this lesson folks is I think a terrible message was sent in ’92. That it’s OK to break the rules. To me, Laettner knew what he was doing … and knew he could get away with it. Then he did. What kind of message did that send to young players who were tuning into a game that many have called the greatest NCAA Tournament game ever?
What kind of message was sent Monday night when the officials tossed the guilty party out of the game? What kind of message was sent a day later when Silver said, “Mmmm, I think you need to sit this one out sir”? The contrast is striking.
Cats fans, 30-plus years later, this Vols fan is with you. You got hosed that night. But while other Vols fans may look at me funny because of all this (“You’re defending UK? What’s wrong with you?”), it all comes down to this.
What happened in ’92 was wrong. What happened this week was what should’ve happened then.
End of story. Class dismissed.
