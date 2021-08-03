MURRAY — Rain washed away final-round play at the Murray Country Club Two-Man Tournament, forcing a tie in the third annual event.
Preston English and Josh Burks, the defending tournament champions, and Brock Simmons and Lance Booth both shot a 15-under 57 on Saturday to take the tournament lead going into Sunday.
Play was suspended about halfway through Sunday’s rounds. Tournament officials attempted a restart, but the course was unplayable.
“We had a great day of play on Saturday and were set for a great finish on Sunday, but Mother Nature had other plans,” said MCC President Gary Keith. “We had a full field this year, which shows the enthusiasm golfers have for this event and our golf course.”
With 44 teams competing in the event which featured three flights, Darrick Herndon and Chris Dodson won the first flight on a countback as three teams finished at 65, including Andrew Donohoo and Reid Isbell (second place), and Todd Biggs and Pete Hatfield (third place).
Will and Jeremy Snodgrass won the second flight with a 70, besting Jason and Glenn Howell on a countback. Third place winners Larry Crick and Fred Drury were one stroke back at 71.
Closest to the pin winners included Darrick Herndon and Brad Clendenen. Ty Andrews and Brock Simmons won the long drive contest, while Brock Simmons and Lance Davis, and Shane Andrus and Josh Morris won skins.
