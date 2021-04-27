MURRAY—The Ohio Valley Conference men’s golf head coaches named the 2020-21 All-OVC Newcomer Team on the eve of the 2021 OVC Championship.
Murray State freshman Tyler Powell was named to the OVC Newcomer Team after a successful spring season in which the Benton, Kentucky native saw action in five events and had a scoring average of 77.5 in 13 rounds. Powell’s best finish was at the ASU Spring Classic when he placed 10th at the RTJ at Capitol Hill Course in Prattville, Ala, in likely the toughest conditions of any event this spring with a score line of 80-78-76=234. n
