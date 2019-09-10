HOPKINSVILLE — Absolute heartbreak for the Lady Tigers at University Heights last night as they saw a two goal lead disappear in the final minutes.
Grace Pape scored twice in the final four minute to tie the game at 3-3. That forced the game to penalty kicks and the Lady Blazers outshot the Lady Tigers to win it 4-3 (3-1 PK’s).
Peyton Wray opened up scoring for Murray High on a penalty kick in the 15th minute. In the 20th minute Hollis Bourque added a second and the Lady Tigers lead was 2-0 at the half.
The Lady Blazers scored to open the second half, but the Lady Tigers steadied and eventually found a third goal, this time from Kyra Jones. With the lead 3-1, Murray High looked poised to head to Elizabethtown for the All-A state tournament.
That’s when Grace Pape happened. She first scored on a penalty kick with four minutes left, then she scored on a shot with mere seconds remaining.
The penalty kick round didn’t go well for the Lady Tigers as they scored just one goal through four kicks.
They return home tonight to face Marshall at 5:30 in the first game of a doubleheader.
By
BLAKE
BERNIER
