LEXINGTON — Kentucky will board a plane for the second week in a row, this time traveling to South Carolina for a critical showdown with the Gamecocks under the lights in Columbia. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. CST kickoff and will air on the SEC Network.
Both teams are looking to break into the win column in SEC play and end two-game losing streaks. The Cats (2-2, 0-2 SEC) suffered a gut-wrenching loss to No. 9 Florida two weeks ago before digging a first half hole they could not overcome in a 28-13 loss at Mississippi State last Saturday. The Gamecocks (1-3, 0-2 SEC) dropped games to Alabama and on the road at Missouri the past two weeks.
“(We) got off to a bad start and didn’t really play very sharp in any area, offensively, defensively or special teams, so (we) need to improve,” head coach of the Wildcats Mark Stoops said in his Monday press conference. “Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. Time to go back to work and (we have) another big challenge here this week.”
In a strange twist, the two rivals will both be starting their backup quarterback after losing incumbent starters to long-term injuries in the first two weeks of the season. UK’s Sawyer Smith and South Carolina’s Ryan Hilinski have handled themselves well thus far under less-than-ideal circumstances.
“He (Hilinski) gets rid of the football. He’s a rhythm guy,” Stoops said. “He likes to throw in rhythm and get there and disperse the football. He’s got a lot of good guys to throw it to. They’ve got some talented guys at wide receiver. He likes to get rid of it. He makes good throws. He’s made some extremely tough throws, and then he just looks good when he’s comfortable out there and throwing in rhythm. There has been times when they’ve looked really good.”
Hilinski has proven he can play in the SEC with a performance against Alabama that earned him SEC Freshman of the Week honors. It was just his second career start and first against an FBS opponent and he completed 36-of-57 passes for 324 yards and two TDs.
South Carolina features a trio of pass catchers that have enjoyed the time with their new quarterback. Bryan Edwards leads the team in catches with 21, TDs with three, and yards with 311. Shi Smith and Kyle Markway have combined for 30 catches, 362 yards, and three TDs. The Gamecocks also have a stable of running backs that have collected over 700 yards rushing through four games and 10 scores on the ground.
The Cats have won five straight in the series as they have climbed the SEC East ladder and will look to make it six straight in a game that is hugely important to both teams.
“I don’t think it’s going to matter to us going up in that meeting room today what the last five years were,” Stoops said. “Really, we have to have great preparation. We have to have a great week. We have to win this game throughout the week. I have to do a better job motivating them and getting them ready to play.”
With the game taking place on the road, Stoops said he and his staff have to get the point across to the guys that this is a business trip. They want to come out focused and play hard.
“I think every week when you go on the road in the SEC, you better be strapped up and ready to play. We talked about it, we just didn’t do it (against Mississippi State),” Stoops said. “I have to do a better job getting their attention, getting them focused. You’re not going to walk on the field against anybody and think you are going to have some walk in the park. Not that our team did. We obviously have great respect for Mississippi State, and they are always big and physical, good players. You know that going into it but just talking about it and going out there and doing it are two different things. We have to be prepared. I didn’t feel that we were at our best, that’s for sure.”
Even though the Cats lost last week, they were able to learn from the experience.
“You do learn from it and you get some experience from it from guys that are in a much more significant role this year,” Stoops said. “Hopefully they will learn from that and we’ll learn from that, and have ourselves more mentally prepared for this game.”
