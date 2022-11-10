FRANKFORT — The University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville are keeping their rivalry and competitive spirit alive while inspiring thousands of people to join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry with the 21st year of the Gift of Life College Challenge.

During the three-week challenge beginning Nov. 1, the universities will compete to see which school’s fanbase can register the most people as organ donors. Since the Gift of Life Challenge began in 2001, college students, faculty, coaches, and staff have encouraged thousands to join the organ donor registry through campus events, social media posts, newsletter articles, and donor registry tables on campus. 