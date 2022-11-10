FRANKFORT — The University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville are keeping their rivalry and competitive spirit alive while inspiring thousands of people to join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry with the 21st year of the Gift of Life College Challenge.
During the three-week challenge beginning Nov. 1, the universities will compete to see which school’s fanbase can register the most people as organ donors. Since the Gift of Life Challenge began in 2001, college students, faculty, coaches, and staff have encouraged thousands to join the organ donor registry through campus events, social media posts, newsletter articles, and donor registry tables on campus.
“Whether you love the Cats or the Cards, the Gift of Life Challenge means that more people will state their wish to be a registered donor and give hope to 100,000 people on the waiting list for a transplant,” explains Calloway Co. Circuit Clerk, Linda Avery. “The mission of organ and tissue donation and transplantation saves lives so in this competition everyone wins.”
“Imagine being told you need a lifesaving organ transplant. Then you are told that you are on a waiting list with thousands of other people, enough people to fill Rupp Arena or the YUM Center five times,” says Shelley Snyder, Executive Director. “Every person who joins the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry gives hope to all of those patients, and their families, in need of an organ transplant.”
Both universities receive a unique link to the donor registry to help with sign-ups. At the end of the challenge, a trophy will be awarded to the top school during the Battle of the Bluegrass men’s basketball game on Dec. 31.
