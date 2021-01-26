STURGIS – Calloway County battled its way back into contention after a slow start at Union County and found itself tied in the late going.
That was when the host Braves increased their defensive intensity and took advantage of some Lakers turnovers to regain command and eventually pull away to a 66-55 win Monday night in boys basketball action.
Calloway (now 2-6) recovered from its early issues to trim a large deficit to just three points by halftime. It then drew even with the Braves (6-4) heading to the final stanza at 47-47.
But it was live-ball turnovers, some of which Lakers Head Coach Brad Cleaver said were unforced, that led to several easy Union buckets that allowed the hosts to take control late.
“We had several of those in the fourth quarter,” Cleaver said. “A lot of it was in our half court. They tried to press us pretty much the whole game, but we handled it pretty well. They tried a 2-2-1 on us and we, pretty much, shot layups off it.
“They’re a big team, plus they have seven seniors, and they’re fast. This was a good test for us.”
The loss overshadowed yet another big night for Calloway junior forward Mathew Ray, who followed what Cleaver said was a breakout outing in a Saturday loss to state-ranked Lyon County by scoring 25 points Monday. That is a new career-high for Ray.
“He’s just now really coming into his own and this is two big games in a row for him,” Cleaver said of the 6-5 Ray.
Ethan Corbett had 15 points to lead Union, while teammate Kaleb Kanipe had 14.
Calloway will try to get back on the winning track tonight when it hosts Mayfield at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.