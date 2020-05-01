MURRAY — In the history of Murray State University, there have been many great teams and great moments, but according to fan voting, the Murray State women’s soccer team’s run from 2015-17 was the best of the non-basketball moments. The moment finished second overall, behind Ja Morant being drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies second overall.
So what made their run of success so impressive and special?
From 2015-17, the Murray State women’s soccer team was undefeated in conference play with a record of 25-0-5. During that span, they also recorded the only 10-0 season in OVC history and secured three OVC titles and two trips to the NCAA tournament.
The 2015 team featured a freshman goalkeeper named Alex Steigerwald, a sophomore forward named Harriet Withers, whose jersey was retired after her final season, and a senior leader at midfield named Taylor Stevens.
There was also a head coach named Jeremy Groves that was headed into his second year at the helm. His recruiting classes blended well with the returners and the table was set for the Racers to begin an improbable run.
“I think our team was so successful because each and every girl had the mentality and attitude to work hard, get better and do whatever we could to be the best,” Withers said. “We worked so well as a team. We all knew how each other played and what worked best in different positions, but good coaching and leadership was also a huge factor in ensuring everyone and everything came together as one.”
Coming off of a 7-3 conference record in the first season under Groves, it was clear that the new man in charge had a feel for the game and a knack for getting his players ready for game day.
In the season opener, the Racers were on the road for a game against Mississippi State out of the SEC. It was a money game for the Racers, but they came out and proved they were a force to be reckoned with as they took the game from the Bulldogs, 2-1.
That win was the start of something. It gave the team confidence and as the rest of the non-conference played out, the Racers entered OVC play with a 4-3 record. First up was Eastern Kentucky on the road and the Racers won 2-1. They then followed that up with a loss to their final non-conference opponent of the season, St. Louis.
From that point on, the Racers rattled off 11 straight wins. As the wins piled up, the Racers were well aware of what was happening, but Groves and his staff did a great job of keeping the team focused on the next game.
“That team was great,” Groves said. “One thing we always talked about was not looking ahead. We were living in the moment and focusing on the opponent we play next, not next week. I always said, ‘Forget about the Sunday game. We will deal with that game after we have played this one.’ That was my biggest fear. It was that they would look ahead to games down the road. It happens all the time in sports, teams slip up against teams that they shouldn’t. We never talked about winning titles. We always talked about the next game.”
Not only did the team possess a next game up mentality, but they also possessed a next player up mentality. In the third game of the OVC schedule, the starting goalkeeper, Shelby Haworth, was unavailable due to an injury. That meant that Steigerwald had to step into the frame as a freshman and she never missed a beat.
In her first action, she had three saves and allowed one goal. Over the next six games she recorded five shutouts and allowed one goal, and that gaol was to the second best team in the conference that year, Tennessee Tech.
“I think that year (2015), we had a lot of great players who all truly wanted to be there and who had the same goal. We were focused on the next game and not looking so far ahead that we would look past the current game. We all pushed each other, and as a freshman I remember the upperclassmen being super helpful in practice as well as being great leaders on and off the field.”
After the Racers won their eighth conference game in 2015, they had the OVC regular season title secured. That meant that the remaining two games against Eastern Illinois and Austin Peay didn’t matter for seeding, but the games mattered to the Racers, because they had a goal to accomplish.
“We actually won the conference with two games to go in the regular season,” Groves said. “We still had to play EIU, who had been struggling, and Austin Peay. Peay was a rival. We didn’t want to go 9-1 and have lost to Peay. All week we talked about making history and finishing off the season right, as well as winning the rivalry game. As they’d done all season, the team stepped up.”
“I think the 10-0 was a special feat because it was a specific goal that we set at the beginning of season,” Stevens said. “It was our way of proving people wrong. We weren’t just going to win the conference, we were going to do it undefeated, with no doubts about who was the best team in the OVC.”
The Racers finished business in the OVC tournament with an overtime win, 1-0, against Southeast Missouri in the title game. In the NCAA tournament they drew Ole Miss and lost a close one, 1-0.
That 2015 season has yet to be repeated or duplicated in OVC play and Groves said it was difficult, but the team found a way to win in every circumstance that was presented during OVC play.
“To be honest, it was a slog,” Groves said. “We had to work extremely hard for the 10-0 season. We had a lot of games that season where we won by one goal. Either 1-0, 2-1 and even a 4-3 win. The willingness to win, of that group, was so impressive to see. You always knew that we would find some way to win. We had some really hard away games in that spell too.”
The next year, Stevens had graduated, but the returners and the freshman class picked up right where the team had left off. They proceeded to win a second OVC regular season title. Steigerwald started all 15 games and recorded 90 saves with six shutouts. On the offensive side, Withers led the team with eight goals and had four assists. When the season ended, the Racers were 7-0-3 and OVC regular season champs once again.
Despite all of the success the team had the two years prior, 2017 was the season Groves feels was the most special.
“What we did in that time span was amazing,” Groves said. “The 10-0 season was fun, but the following years were even more rewarding. Every year it got so much harder and as a group we rose to that. The 2015 season of 10-0 was fun, but my favorite season was 2017. We finished 15-2-2 and 8-0-2 in conference. We had so much consistency that year. We only lost two games and won against some good opponents. We finished with an RPI of 21, which is incredible. To go undefeated in conference for three years was an amazing accomplishment by everyone (players and coaches).”
Murray State won a third-straight OVC title and headed to the NCAA tournament for the second time in three years in 2017, but lost to Tennessee 1-0 in the first round.
“For me, the very last game of my career against Tennessee was one of the most memorable games,” Withers said. “It didn’t go as we had hoped and planned, but it was special. Such a tough game, but there was so much heart and emotion from every single player.”
It was a time full of great memories for the athletes and coaches that were a part of that historic run. Three straight years without a loss in conference play is one of the most incredible runs in the history of OVC soccer.
“I don’t know if I would call it difficult or just a challenge that we all accepted and took on every year after doing it for the first time in 2015,” Withers said. “We knew every year would be harder as our competition would only get better. Every single player had to step up every year, and ultimately I think we all inspired one another to continue getting better as an individual and team. We were competitive within ourselves and with each other, but also friends, and that’s what ultimately brought the magic.”
“I have so many amazing memories from those years and seasons,” Steigerwald said. “I made some of my best friends, had an awesome coaching staff each year and got to achieve some unforgettable experiences. I would say one of the most special moments was winning the tournament freshman year knowing we had gone 10-0 during season. Winning our conference tournament and going to the NCAA all as a freshman was the best thing I could have possibly asked for, and the team that I got to do it with made it that much better. Every one of those girls deserved to have a year like that and I am so thankful to have been a part of that group.”
