MURRAY — High school basketball season is just around the corner and as they continue to prepare, the Calloway County Lakers had a scrimmage last night against Huntingdon.
For those in attendance, it was a chance to see how this team full of returners had meshed over the offseason. Guys like Chandler Steele, Kade Mize, Cade Butler, Evan Garrison, Jarret Darnell, and Ki Franklin are expected to have a big impact as they enter their senior year and head coach Brad Cleaver enters his third season at the helm.
One thing that stood out in the early going was the pace of play. The Lakers were a team last year, that would slow the game down at times. They let the clock be their friend and waited for the perfect moment to strike. There were times when this hurt them, but for the most part it kept them in games, no matter the opponent.
“We want to pick up the pace,” Cleaver said. “That’s what I’ve wanted to do since I’ve been here and we’ve got the guys who like to play fast as well. I like a fast, up-tempo game and that’s going to be our style.”
This year, if the scrimmage is to be any indicator, the Lakers’ offense will be full speed and fast-paced. As quick as they played, they never really appeared out of control. The seniors played well with one another, something you’d expect out of seniors that have been playing on the same court for years.
The scrimmage was against a team from Huntingdon, Tennessee, that had a 24-10 record last year. Their head coach expects them to finish around that same record this year, yet the Lakers showed their explosiveness with a 92-43 win. Last season the most points in a single game was 71 in the season opener against Ballard Memorial.
“I thought all-in-all it was pretty good,” Cleaver said. “Obviously, first of the year, we’ve got a lot of mistakes and have a lot of room for improvement, but it’s something to build on. I really liked the intensity. We knew we couldn’t come out and execute perfectly, but we knew that we could control our intensity. When people come to watch us and they see us, I want them to think we play harder than anybody else in the gym. That’s what our expectations are.”
Steele led the way with 29 points, including 1-1 from three and 4-6 at the free throw line. His presence in the post is going to be key for Calloway as the year rolls on, but so will the shooting of Mize and Butler. The two scored 38 points combined, Mize with 20 and Butler with 18, and shot 15-23 combined. It was efficiency at it’s finest and the offense looked like it was in mid-season form.
Overall the Lakers shot 54.5% from the floor and 44.4% from three. The only area of weakness appeared to be at the free throw line where they went 11-18. If they can clean that up just a bit, this team will be difficult for anyone to face. They get a really good test on Saturday when they have their second scrimmage at Madisonville.
