BENTON — It took just under seven minutes for the Lakers to take the lead over Marshall County on Friday night in the football season opener and by the end, the lead had swelled to 33-0.
The dominance put on display by the offensive line allowed the Lakers to run at will on their opening drive that lasted 12 plays and included just two pass attempts. With open running lanes, Kanyon Franklin was able to cruise in for a three-yard touchdown to cap the drive and give the Lakers a 6-0 lead.
That was all the Lakers needed on the night thanks to a tremendous defensive effort.
Marshall County struggled to handle the edge rushers, Timarion Bledsoe and Nick Watters, and couldn’t crack the coverage of the secondary. In the end, the Marshals barely scraped together 118 total yards of offense. Meanwhile, the Lakers were moving the ball at will and, at times, didn’t have to move it far thanks to defensive plays that set them up in excellent field position.
The Lakers finished with 283 total yards of offense, including 223 yards on the ground, four offensive touchdowns and a special teams score on a failed punt attempt that was fumbled away and recovered in the end zone.
“We played three extremely hard quarters of football, we’ve got to clean up that fourth quarter and close out a little bit, but it’s hot and humid out here and we were running into some issues with cramps,” head coach Chris Champion said. “We were able to control the run game. It’s something that we all feel like we’ve been able to do…I think we’ve got a stable of running backs that run the ball extremely hard and we’ve got different styles. We’ve got some scat backs, speed backs and I thought Coach (Jacob) Price and Coach (Jordan) Burkeen’s play calling was fantastic. They really found some holes and were able to expose those. Defensively I thought we played very aggressively and we kept it pretty simple just because of our gameplan. They’ve got some talented kids over there and I thought our defense did a great job.”
From top to bottom it was one of the most complete games Calloway County football has played in the last three years.
Franklin was stellar on the night with two rushing TDs and a passing TD from 17 yards out to Drew Hudgin, plus an interception on the defensive side of the ball. He wasn’t the only player to make an impact on both sides of the ball either. Bledsoe ran for 66 yards and a TD and added two sacks on defense. While Hudgin finished with one TD, three tackles and one interception.
With the win, the Lakers have already equaled their win total from last year and they look to be primed for a solid season.
“We’ve got some good senior leadership on the team that really did a great job getting those guys going,” Champion said. “We’ve got a lot of things to fix, it wasn’t a perfect game by any means, but I’m proud of these guys.”
The ground game clicked and the passing game, which was rarely needed, looked good. Franklin completed six of seven, but took a few sacks late in the game. Other than those late moments, the offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage. Champion said that health up front will be key to the team’s success down the road and the ability to open up the playbook.
“As long as we keep people healthy and we keep feeding our (running) backs it will open up our passing game down the road,” Champion said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.