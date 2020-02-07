MURRAY — Hunter Utley had himself quite the week last week as he broke the 1,000 point barrier and committed to play football at the next level as a quarterback for the University of the Cumberlands.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Utley said, “I want to take a minute to thank God an all of the people that helped me get to where I am today. To my family, coaches, friends, teachers, administrators, trainers and everyone who supported me, thank you. I appreciate everything you did for me in helping me achieve my goal of playing college football…I am excited for the next chapter in my life.”
Utley held multiple offers and said it was an easy choice, not just where to play but whether to continue to the next level.
“I felt at home there. I like the coaching staff a lot,” Utley said. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid. I’ve worked for it my whole life.”
Another goal that Utley has had since he was a kid was to join the 1,000 point club for Murray High basketball and he was able to do that in the game against St. Mary last week.
“It means a lot to me,” Utley said. “It’s a goal that I’ve had since I was a kid.”
Headed into the game against the Vikings, Ultey was made aware of the impending milestone.
“I was aware (I was close) before the game. Grant (Whitaker), my teammate, actually told me exactly how many points away I was,” Utley said. “When we went in at half they told me I needed one more bucket to get it. And when I hit the shot everybody went crazy so I knew that I got it.”
Overall, the points threshold just added to what was already a solid week for the senior, and made all of the things he had to overcome this year worth it.
“It was a very good week. It just showed that all the work I put in has paid off,” Utley said. “I had to face some adversity with my injuries this year and this really made everything better.”
