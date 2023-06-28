ST. LOUIS — Dates and sites for the various Missouri Valley Conference sports championships for the 2023-24 athletic season have been announced by the league office in St. Louis, Missouri.
Notably, eight different MVC institutions have been selected to host at least one championship, while two spring championship sites are yet to be determined.
The Conference will provide television coverage for 13 of the league's 17 championships.
Men’s Basketball: The State Farm MVC Men's Basketball Championship -- the 34th consecutive men's tournament in St. Louis -- will feature all 12 conference schools and will be played at Enterprise Center. For the 19th-straight year, the tournament will begin on Thursday and end on Sunday (March 7-10). Thursday and Friday will feature four games each day, with the first game beginning at noon. The semifinals are Saturday, and the title game will be Sunday. All 11 games will be televised with the semifinals airing on CBS Sports Network and the championship game on CBS Sports. The State Farm MVC Tournament, also known uniquely as "Arch Madness" to Valley fans, will be played at Enterprise Center for the 30th time. Arch Madness is the second-longest neutral site tenured collegiate tourney in the nation (following only the Big East in New York City). The State Farm MVC Tournament site has moved from Kiel Auditorium (1991) to the Saint Louis Arena (1992-1994) to Enterprise Center (1995-present).
2022-23 Regular-Season Champion: Bradley/2023 Tournament Champion: Drake
Women’s Basketball: The MVC Women's Basketball Championship, affectionately known as Hoops in the Heartland, will be in the Quad Cities (Moline, Ilinois) The 2024 championship features all 12 Missouri Valley Conference schools and will begin on Thursday and end on Sunday (March 14-17). Thursday and Friday will feature four games each day, with the first game beginning at noon. The semifinals are Saturday, and the title game will be Sunday. The first 10 games will be on The Valley on ESPN, and for the third-straight season, the title game will air on ESPNU. Notably, the MVC has conducted its women's basketball championship at a neutral site every year since 2008. The conference is the only current Division I stand-alone women's basketball event to be held in the same city eight or more consecutive years, as the MVC has conducted its women's basketball championship at Vibrant Arena at the MARK every year since 2016. Hoops in the Heartland matches the Atlantic Coast, Southeastern, Big Ten and Big 12 Conference tournaments as the only Division I stand-alone women's basketball championships to be held at a neutral site for 16 or more consecutive years.
2022-23 Regular-Season Champions: Illinois State/Belmont /2023 Tournament Champion: Drake
Women’s Soccer: The 2023 MVC Women's Soccer Championship will be conducted at sites of the higher seeds, and eight of 11 teams will qualify for the field. The eight-team tournament will be held over two weekends. The 1 and 2 seeds will have byes in the first two rounds. The semifinals and finals (Nov. 2 and Nov. 5, respectively) will take place at the site of the No. 1 seed.
2022 Regular-Season Champion: Valparaiso/2022 Tournament Champion: Missouri State
Men’s Soccer: The 2023 MVC Men's Soccer Championship will feature six of the league's nine teams. The tournament shall be hosted over two weekends playing Sunday (Nov. 5), Wednesday (Nov. 8), and Saturday (Nov. 11). The No. 1 seed shall host the semifinal and final rounds of the championship.
2022 Regular-Season Champion: Missouri State/2022 Tournament Champion: Missouri State
Volleyball: Missouri State will host the MVC Volleyball Championship. The 2023 event features eight of the league's 12 teams and will be played Sunday-Wednesday, Nov. 19-22. The No. 1 and 2 seeds shall receive a bye to the Tuesday semifinals, while seeds No. 3 and 4 will receive a bye to Monday. Seeds No. 5, 6, 7 and 8 will play on Sunday. The host is not guaranteed a spot in the field.
2022 Regular-Season Champion: UNI/2022 Tournament Champion: UNI
Cross Country: Belmont hosts the 2023 MVC Men's and Women's Cross Country Championship on Friday, Oct. 27. The event will take place at Vaughn's Gap, in Nashville's Percy Warner Park, and it will represent Belmont's first ever MVC championship hosting opportunity.
2022 Men's Champion: Bradley/2022 Women's Champion: Bradley
Indoor Track & Field: For the third-straight year, the indoor meet will be held at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field Center at Gately Park in Chicago. UIC and Valparaiso will co-host the event (Feb. 25-26). The Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field Center at Gately Park is a world-class track and field facility located in the Pullman community of Chicago. The 139,000-square foot facility features a hydraulically banked 200-meter track, a 4,000-square foot curtained warm-up area, eight sprint lanes, two long and triple jump runways and pits, pole-vault runway and pads, a high jump area, discus area, and scoreboard.
2023 Men's Champion: Indiana State/2023 Women's Champion: Illinois State
Outdoor Track & Field: Indiana State will host the league's outdoor meet (May 10-12) at the Gibson Track & Field Complex. Included at the facility is a state-of-the-art 400-meter track, as well as accommodations for multi-directional options for all NCAA field events. A Daktronics video board also adorns the northwest corner of the facility with the option for multiple video boards elsewhere throughout the facility for larger meets.
2023 Men's Champion: Indiana State/2023 Women's Champion: Illinois State
Tennis: Six of the nine MVC programs will compete in the team tennis championship, Friday-Sunday, April 26-28. The site and host institution for the MVC team championship will be determined in the coming weeks. The host is not guaranteed a spot in the field. Notably, Missouri State will host the league's individual championship in Springfield, Missouri, on Oct. 6-8, at the Cooper Tennis Complex, which features 12 indoor courts.
2023 Regular-Season Champion: Illinois State/2023 Tournament Champion: Drake
Golf: The 2024 MVC women's golf championship will feature all 12 programs and will be played Sunday-Tuesday, April 14-16 at Annbriar Golf Course in Waterloo, Illinois, for the second-straight year. Missouri State will host the men's championship at The Club at Porto Cima in Sunrise Beach, Missouri, Sunday-Tuesday, April 21-23. It's a frequent host site for MVC men's golf as it will mark the fourth time since 2011 that the league has conducted its men's championship there.
2023 Men's Champion: Illinois State/2023 Women's Champion: Missouri State
Softball: Illinois State will host the 2024 MVC Softball Championship, which will feature all 12 teams. The single-elimination tournament will be played over four days (Wednesday-Saturday, May 8-11). Seeds 5-12 will play opening-round games Wednesday, and the top four teams will receive a bye. The Marian Kneer Softball Stadium has been the home of Redbird softball since it opened on April 3, 1999. The complex, which is located on the east side of Adelaide Street, features a natural grass playing surface, lights, convenient parking, outstanding media facilities and excellent seating for fans.
2023 Regular-Season Champion: UNI/2023 Tournament Champion: Southern Illinois
Baseball: The 2024 MVC Baseball Championship will be played Tuesday-Saturday, May 21-25. Eight of the league's 10 teams qualify for the double-elimination format, and the host is not guaranteed a spot in the field. The site and host institution for the MVC championship will be determined in the coming weeks.
2023 Regular-Season Champion: Indiana State/2023 Tournament Champion: Indiana State
