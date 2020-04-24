A few weeks ago I started a conversation with my wife. After admiring the meat stores we had accumulated from a productive hunting season, it hit me. It’s not enough.
“We should get a garden going this year”, I said. That weekend I removed the trees that had taken over our garden during five years of neglect. The following weekend, she started seeds. We are on our way.
We are also at war. And in wartime, everyone must do their part, not just the soldiers on the front line: the nurses, doctors, aids, and first responders. A few months ago they were enjoying movies, sports, and dealing with the everyday life and death situations for which they have been trained. Today many of them are fighting for their own lives. We cannot sit idly by and watch. We must act.
And one way that we can help in the age of social distancing is to become more self-sufficient. For weeks we have seen the empty shelves, and it is not just the toilet paper; vegetables, eggs, milk, and meat are in high demand. I imagine it could get worse before it gets better. And most of us are not prepared.
Victory gardens first appeared during WWI, when food crises in Europe led to starvation. Land that was not already used for agriculture was open for gardens. Propaganda posters promoted the war garden movement, along with instructions on how to grow and preserve crops. These efforts bore fruit, with an estimated 3 million gardens planted in 1917 and 5.2 million in 1918, producing almost 1.5 million quarts of canned fruits and vegetables.
Victory gardens re-emerged during WWII. The first lady, Eleanor Roosevelt, planted a victory garden at the White House. By 1944, 20 million victory gardens produced eight million tons of food, 40% of all fruits and vegetables consumed in the U.S.
But victory gardens did more than provide food. They boosted morale and patriotism. They helped focus the country on one goal during two very tumultuous times. And they may help us now for these and other reasons, like reducing the number of trips we take to the grocery store.
It is time to start our own Victory Gardens. Not all of us will have the space or ability to do so. And that is why those of us that do have an obligation to grow as much as we can, and share our bounty. Sharing food in our socially distanced world will require some forethought and energy. But even if we created a fraction of the victory gardens that were grown during WWII, we could make a difference. And that means fewer trucks transporting food and more transporting masks and ventilators.
Gardening may not be enough, however, and just as my wife and I were among the ranks of idle gardeners, there are thousands of idle hunters and anglers. If you have gardened in the past, now is the time to do so. But if you have fished or hunted, consider starting anew.
The percentage of Americans that hunt and fish has declined as our population has aged and fewer young people have replaced them. Now more than ever, we need to hunt and fish. Some have more free time for such activities, we can do them while remaining socially distant, and like gardening, those that can hunt or fish will be able to share with those that cannot.
Fish, turkey, and deer are excellent protein sources and opportunities are widely available. But just like our garden bounty, plan to share your harvest. Learn how to properly process your meat, using sources like themeateater.com. And if you have abundant meat in your freezer now, share it.
It is also important that we include everyone in our victory foraging. Teach your family how to garden, fish, and hunt. The saying is perhaps more relevant now that it has been for a century, “Give a person a fish, you feed them for a day; teach them to fish, you feed them for a lifetime.” Such sayings, like victory gardens, may seem antiquated to some. But they just might help us win this war, and prepare us for future conflicts, viral or otherwise.
