MURRAY— A late game run by the St. Mary Vikings pushes them to a 4-3 win over the Murray Tigers on Monday night.
Landon Durbin got things going for the Vikings in the first inning on a groundout that scored a run that gave St. Mary the early 1-0 lead.
Murray tied the game in the bottom of the third on a RBI single by Carson Tucker to bring the game to 1-1.
The Vikings took the lead back on a two-run RBI single by Bryce Haas to give St. Mary a 3-1 lead.
The Tigers bounced back again in the bottom of the inning. Kade Gibson hit an RBI single to cut the lead to 3-2.
Austin Miller tied the game at three with a RBI single in the next at bat.
It was Parker MacCauley’s RBI single in the top of the seventh that was the deciding factor to give the Vikings the 4-3 victory.
The Tigers had a productive night at the plate recording 10 hits in the game.
The combination of Gibson, Caden Kelley and Andrew Orr pitched in the game for Murray. They went for a combined 10 hits, with four runs and six strikeouts in the loss. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.