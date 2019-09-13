VOLLEYBALL
Murray High Lady
Tigers 0,
Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado 3
MURRAY — Last night, the Murray High Lady Tiger volleyball team hosted a home game against Paducah Tilghman. The Lady Tigers fell 3-0 (15-25, 22-25, 21-25).
Senior Cadrian Dennis had a whopping 16 digs, and Jamera Jones had 15 kills.
The Lady Tigers will play again on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Ballard Memorial.
Calloway County Lady Lakers 2,
Livingston Central Lady Cardinals 0
SMITHLAND — The Lady Laker volleyball team traveled to Livingston Central last night to secure their third sweep in a row. The Lady Lakers beat Livingston 2-0 (25-14, 25-7). Calloway currently has a winning record of 7-3.
Last night, Ellie Jackson had 8 kills and 6 aces. Adison Hicks had 6 kills and 4 aces, and Kamden Underwood had 8 digs.
The Lady Lakers will play again on Monday at 6 p.m. in Fulton County.
GOLF
MAYFIELD — The Calloway County Laker golf team traveled last night to Mayfield, where the boys’ team placed second to Hickman County. The Lakers shot a 170, and Hickman shot a 156.
Laker Chandler Steele shot a career-low of 38. Lady Laker Mia Miles led the girls with a 42.
The Lakers will compete again on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Paris Landing Golf Course.
MURRAY — The Murray High Tiger golf team hosted a tournament against Marshall and Trigg County last night.
The Tigers won with a team score of 164. Senior Brogan Welsh led the team for the last time at home with a 34. Lady Tiger Mary Browder led the Lady Tigers, scoring her third straight 36 even par at a home match.
The Tigers will compete again at Graves County on Saturday.
