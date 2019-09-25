Calloway County 3,
Mayfield 1
MAYFIELD — Calloway County took a trip to Mayfield last night to compete against the Lady Cardinals. There, the Lady Lakers won 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 25-11, 25-22).
Maggie Fraher led the team with 11 aces, 8 kills and 28 digs. She now has over 80 aces for the season and leads the Lakers in the category.
Meanwhile, Adison Hicks led the team 11 kills, and had 20 digs and seven aces. Kamden Underwood chipped in with 16 digs.
The Lady Lakers’ season record is now 9-5. They will compete again on Thursday night at home against Trigg County at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.