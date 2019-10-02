Calloway County 0,
Christian Fellowship 3
MURRAY — The Calloway County Lady Laker volleyball team hosted a game against the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles last night. Calloway lost to a 3-0 sweep on their home court (17-25, 21-25, 12-25).
The loss drops the Lakers to 11-6 with seven games remaining in the regular season.
Junior Kylie Stallings led the team with five aces, two kills and 11 digs. Junior Maggie Fraher led with 13 digs, five kills and one ace. Kamden Underwood had 12 digs.
The Lady Lakers will be playing again on Thursday at Marshall County at 5:30 p.m. They were swept by Marshall earlier this year.
