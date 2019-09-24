Murray High 3,
St. Mary 0
PADUCAH — The Lady Tigers took to the road and took care of business with a 3-0 sweep of St. Mary 25-23, 25-18, 25-15.
It seemed like the Lady Tigers settled in more and more as the game went on with larger margins of victory in each successive set.
Lila Munsey led the team in assists with 14, and Erin Faulkner had five. Kate Morefield led the way in digs with five.
Jamera Jones was excellent on the night and led the team in kills with 15. Munsey chipped in with six.
Next up, the Lady Tigers will take on Christian Fellowship for the second time on Thursday night at home. First serve is set for 6 p.m.
The previous meeting between the two teams resulted in a 3-0 loss for the Lady Tigers 25-13, 25-13, 25-13.
