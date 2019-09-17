Calloway County Lady Lakers 3,
Fulton County Lady Pilots 0
FULTON — The Calloway County Lady Laker volleyball team traveled to Fulton County last night and came away with their fourth sweep in a row, beating the Lady Pilots 2-0 (25-15, 25-16). It was the seventh sweep for the Lady Lakers this season.
Despite the win, head coach of the Lady Lakers Lindsey Jones still thought her team could have performed better.
Maggie Fraher and Kamden Underwood each led Calloway with seven digs against the Lady Pilots last night. Gracie Adams and Ellie Jackson led with 4 kills, and Adison Hicks led with seven aces.
The Lady Lakers will play again tonight on their home court at 5:30 p.m. against the Marshall County Lady Marshals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.