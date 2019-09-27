MURRAY — The Calloway County Lady Laker volleyball team hosted a game against the Trigg County Lady Wildcats on Thursday night. Calloway ended the night with a 2-0 sweep (25-13, 25-17). The Lady Lakers’ win-loss record for the season is currently 10-5.
Sophomore Adison Hicks led the team with 7 kills, 7 assists, 6 digs, and 5 serve aces. Hicks is leading the team with 128 kills this season.
Junior Maggie Fraher was next up with 6 assists, 5 kills, 4 serve aces and 1 dig. Fraher is leading the team in serve aces with 83 so far this season.
Freshman Gracie Friedrich, who has had to step up and fill a senior position after the loss of Ellie Jackson, tied with Fraher for 5 kills against the Lady Wildcats on Thursday night.
Calloway played well and maintained good communication throughout the entirety of the game and made drastic improvements on moving their feet to the ball.
Head coach for the Lady Lakers, Lindsey Jones said, “We are still working on getting better at that, but it was definitely better tonight than it has been.”
Jones said that this win was good for the team’s confidence.
“It’s always nice to get a home win,” Jones said.
The Lady Lakers will need that confidence to carry into next week. Calloway is scheduled to play three back-to-back games.
Jones said playing that many games in a row is quite difficult to prepare for.
“You just hope that your team sees the challenge ahead and comes mentally ready,” Jones said. “We have pretty much had three games a week all season, but we have not had three tough games in a row like we will next week.”
Calloway also has the potential to compete again on Saturday and Sunday if they make it to the quad state tournament.
The Lady Lakers will next take on Community Christian in McCracken County on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.