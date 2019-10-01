Calloway County 0,
Community Christian 3
PADUCAH — For the second Monday in a row, the Calloway County Lady Laker volleyball team went up against the Community Christian Lady Warriors. Once again, the Lady Lakers were swept 3-0.
The Lady Lakers did competed slightly better than last week. The sets last night were 25-18, 25-20, 25-13. Last week, Calloway lost all three 25-13.
In last night’s game, Kylie Stallings had two aces, four kills and four digs. Adison Hicks led with 23 digs and seven kills.
The Lady Lakers will compete again tomorrow night against Christian Fellowship at home at 5:30 p.m.
Fernandez earns OVC Defensive Player of the Week
MURRAY —For the first time this season, Becca Fernandez has been named the OVC Defensive Player of the Week after putting up monster numbers at Eastern Illinois and SIU Edwardsville, helping the Racers to a 2-0 start in OVC play.
Fernandez had her best weekend of the season as she averaged 7.67 digs per set in the two matches against the Panthers and Cougars. Against EIU, she notched 19 digs and also added two service aces. Against SIUE, she averaged nine digs per set for a total of 27 in just three sets.
