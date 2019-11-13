MURRAY — Murray State looked like a completely different team from the first half to the second, and so did Tennessee for that matter. It was a tale of two halves with the Racers going ice cold from the floor in the second half.
The Racers led 44-35 headed to the locker rooms at halftime, but a dismal second half saw the lead slip away and eventually turn into a double-digit win for the Volunteers 82-63.
After shooting 50% from the field and 57% from beyond the arc in the first half, the Racers were completely stifled in the second half and held to 30% from the field and 11% from the arc (1-9).
“I think it really told the story of our team,” head coach Matt McMahon said on the postgame show with Neal Bradley on Froggy 103.7. “You watch the first half and you see we’ve got an opportunity to be a really good basketball team this year. I think you watch the second half and see we’ve got a lot of work left to do, so I was obviously very pleased with our first-half performance. I thought we were really good defensively and forced a lot of tough shots and enabled us to get out in transition and get some easy baskets. Then, when the game got tight there in the last 10-12 minutes, we were just unable to get stops at all and struggled to score on our end. It was a painful final 10 minutes of basketball.”
The Volunteers closed the game on a 16-0 run over the final 7:21 with the Racers final basket coming from Darnell Cowart that cut the Tennessee lead to 66-63.
There were positives to take away from the loss, especially when you focus on the opening 20 minutes.
“Coming off a game where we turned the ball over 21 times and really struggled to score, I thought our guys’ preparation Sunday and Monday to make some of those corrections was really good,” McMahon said. “And to come in here and score 44 points in the first half, we were really feeling good about the improvement we had made. The second half, a completely different story, but I think there was some growth there, from an offensive standpoint.”
McMahon said the lead the Racers built in the first half could have been bigger if they had played a little more sound defensively. He said they lost focus a couple of times and the Volunteers made them pay.
“I thought that first half where we got hurt a little bit was their bigs were hitting three’s,” McMahon said. “We were late on four open three’s from their bigs and sure, they’re guys that really haven’t proven they shoot it at that level, but we’ve got to be there and take those away.”
It wasn’t just the shooting that changed for the Racers either, they outrebounded the Volunteers 22-10 in the first half but were killed on the glass in the second half 25-12. However McMahon said that didn’t really affect the outcome of the game, and he’s right. After shooting so well in the first half, the Racers couldn’t buy a basket, while the Volunteers continued to score. The rebounding was a direct result of makes or misses by the Racers.
“I don’t think it was the rebounding. It was more that we didn’t execute and finish plays offensively,” McMahon said.
Tevin Brown tried to will his team to a win in the second half with a team-high five points, three rebounds, and four assists. He finished with 17 points and six assists. On the other side of the ball, seniors Jordan Bowden and Lamontre Turner embraced the moment and took over in the second half. Bowden finished with 26 points (19 in the second half) and Turner was effective as a distributor with 14 assists.
“Their two main returners, Bowden and Turner, who have been in that moment and played in huge games and have been number one in the country,” McMahon said. “They took over the second half. Bowden hit big-time shots and really was terrific. Then, Turner, we did a good job forcing him to a tough shooting percentage, I believe 2-12, but I thought he controlled the entire game with 14 assists and no turnovers. I think you just saw their senior leadership take over there.”
The player that really impressed McMahon was Bowden. He finished some tough shots and carried the load offensively in the second half.
“Bowden made some money tonight,” McMahon said. “You saw his ability with his size to use the screens and to raise up and just shoot it in your face. I thought we were there on quite a few of them to contest and he knocked them down anyway.”
With the win, the Volunteers extended their home winning streak to 28 games and the Racers dropped to 1-1. Murray State will return home Saturday to take on Brescia.
