MURRAY — If you would have asked Cathy Williams where she would be at the age of 50, she would have told you something extravagant such as selling yachts or starring on a five-star cooking show. That’s just the kind of spunky attitude Williams possesses.
But if you would have told her that she’d be standing on a podium at a world-wide wakeboarding competition, she’d have said you were nuts.
The Murray native didn’t even discover the sport of wakeboarding until she was 19. She had moved from Murray to Orlando to take a break from Murray State.
“My sister was in remission for cancer, so it gave me a break,” Williams said.
She had spent a great deal of time with her sister in the hospital as a teenager, so landing a totally rad job at Performance Ski & Surf was just what this young soul needed.
By the time she was 27, Williams had decided to get a wakeboard of her own instead of just selling them. She had a knack for the sport and received the opportunity through a guy she was dating at the time, Thomas Gustafson, to attend training in Cervia, Italy. She hosted, fed, and transported other students in exchange for free tuition.
“When I went to Italy, I started competing on the European Pro Tour,” Williams said. “Even though I was an amateur, it was good practice before coming back to the states, and if I sucked, nobody would know.”
And it was a good thing because — quite frankly — Williams did suck, but by the time she came back to the states in 1997, she had acquired the skills she needed to be a top competitor.
“I competed in my first U.S. Nationals that same summer and somehow I won the U.S. Nationals as an amateur, which took me to the World Championship,” Williams said.
She was titled the World Champion of the WWA Amateur Women’s Division. From that point, it was obvious that the middle-aged wakeboarder was no amateur: she went straight to competing as a pro.
Not only did she compete, but she was competitive. She won the IWWF Wakeboard World Championship in 2001, won the European World Tour in 2001, won the Australian Pro Tour in 2006, placed seventh in the X-Games, competed on the World Cup Tour, won a stop in France, podiumed at several other stops, and the list just goes on and on.
“When I was pro, I would ride two or three times a day, but I also skateboarded, I rode dirt bikes, and I surfed and I snowboarded,” Williams said. “I just played. I had fun for 13 years.”
When she turned 40, Williams decided it was time to leave the tour.
“That was when we had started the recession pretty much,” she said. “I could kind of see the writing on the wall, and I didn’t want to be told that they weren’t going to sponsor me anymore. I bowed out gracefully. I announced it at the Dallas Pro Tour stop.”
But the athlete definitely was not willing to leave her atypical life style. She had always coached throughout her career and continued to do so in retirement, but she also began coaching individuals on how to drive the boats.
She started back where she began by opening up a bed and breakfast in Orlando.
“I actually have a B&B called Cathy’s Bed and Shred,” Williams said. “I rent out just a room in my house. People can come and stay and explore the lake, Orlando, Central Florida, and if they want, they have the opportunity to learn how to wakeboard or wake surf for a separate price.”
For readers who are interested in receiving training from an experienced world champ, reservations can be made online.
But the new task Williams has taken on in retirement that she is most proud of is a volunteer position as the Director of the USA Waterski and Wake Sports Federation, which is the governing body for the United States Olympic Committee for all water sports.
“I was asked to take that position because they were wanting to spawn growth in the United States for wakeboarding to be more visible internationally,” Williams said. “They’ve been very reluctant in finding people in that position to be able to actually make things happen, so they were hoping that with my history in wake boarding, as far as being in the industry since ‘94, that my network capabilities would benefit the sport.”
And Williams has already began to make a difference in the industry. Not only has she taken countless athletes to international contests, but she has also made big changes in the payout system. Prior to 2018, female wakeboarders were awarded up to 30 percent less when compared to the male athletes. Last year at the World Cup, females received equal pay.
“I was part of the council that helped make that happen,” Williams said.
At the age of 50, Williams is living the dream that her 19-year-old self didn’t even know she had.
“You have to be versatile,” Williams said. “If you don’t want to have a real job you have to put yourself out there, and I don’t want a real job. Now at 50, I’m working, and I don’t have sponsors anymore, and the federation doesn’t have money in the account to help support the team for me to do international competitions. Until I can make that change, I can’t really even support our top US team athletes to train. Everybody is funding themselves. That’s been the biggest problem so far with USA wake boarding.”
But Williams was given the chance for one last hoo-rah this year. Team USA was in need of one more athlete.
“They needed a veteran, and that’s me,” Williams said. “I thought, ‘Why not? That’d be fun.’ So I’ve been playing around on the wakeboard this year off and on and wakesurfing and all of that kind of stuff.”
Training was made difficult because of Williams’ knee and bicep injuries. She’s had three separate knee surgeries. And to top it all off, the sport had changed a lot over the course of ten years.
“The wakes now behind the boats are so big it’s insane,” Williams said. “The style and the way that you ride behind these boats now is so different. It’s been really hard for me to adjust to this new style of riding along with the gigantic wakes behind the boat.“
As can be expected, Williams was nervous to get back on the board.
“I really had no clue,” she said. “I had no idea who I was going to be up against. I don’t know anybody that’s my age. Everybody that I know that wakeboards is younger. Everybody I hang out with is younger. I got really nervous. I couldn’t eat or anything. I wanted to do well. I didn’t want to fall.”
But the worry was without reason. Straight out of retirement, Williams was named the runner-up in the world’s 40+ division. Apparently the old dog could learn new tricks.
“I want to ride,” Williams said. “I love wake boarding. It’s what I do. It’s who I am, and it’s my life style. I live on the lake.”
Williams encourages locals to take advantage of the incredible wakeboarding opportunity we have with Land Between the Lakes.
“I don’t think that a lot of people know about it,” she said. “They think that you have to have these $200,000 boats and you don’t.”
