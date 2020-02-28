MURRAY--With the win on Thursday night over Eastern Kentucky, 66-65, and the Morehead State loss to Austin Peay, the Murray State women's basketball team has punched their ticket to the OVC tournament.
As exciting as that is, the win came with a cost as the Racers lost yet another player to injury when Macie Gibson came up limping and favoring her left knee. It was yet the latest hit to the depth of the Racers who are without Macey Turley, Sadie Hill, Cekeya Mack, Jentri Worley, and now Gibson.
"What a resilient effort by these kids," head coach Rechelle Turner said. "I told them before the game that I've been coaching for 24 or so years and I may have learned more from this team than I've learned from any team I've had about what it means not to give up, what it means not to give in to the challenges and adversity that comes your way. every time we feel like we are getting going something else happens. It was no different tonight. Early in the game Gibby (Gibson) goes down and we know she's not coming back for this one at least."
With the time winding down, the Racers needed a bucket. There were 23 seconds left and they trailed by one, so they spread the floor and let Alexis Burpo go to work in an isolation play. She drove to her left and finished over her defender with seven seconds left to play. That basket proved to be the game-winner.
"Right now in our situation we're limited offensively, but we know she can get to the rim and create for herself and others so who better to put the ball in their hands than Alexis," Turner said. "She's come through time and time again for us this year."
With the few players they still had left, the Racers came through in the clutch. Whether it was Burpo's drive, or Laci Hawthorne's big rebounds late, or even Reagan Blackburn's three-point shot inside of the final minute, someone stepped up at crucial moments and the Racers pulled it out.
"They just made big shots and big plays when they had to," Turner said. "I couldn't be more proud of them. I would've been just as proud if we had lost the game because of how they continued to play and focus when their friends were going down left and right is really beyond me. Just a lot of praise from me. I've said all along that I love this team...This team is about heart and relationships."
It really was a remarkable win considering the injuries and the way the game started. Murray State trailed 22-10 after the first quarter but rallied with a 21-10 second quarter. From that point on it was a back-and-forth game. Hawthorne finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in the win, while Burpo scored 21 and had three rebounds and three assists. Lex Mayes scored 11 points, and G'Torria Swinton pulled in 11 rebounds off the bench after being called to action with Gibson out.
The Racers have a chance at the seventh seed if they can win on Saturday against Austin Peay at 5 p.m. but even of they lose they are into the OVC tournament and that is as sweet as it gets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.