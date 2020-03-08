MURRAY — Brad Cleaver and Valerie Waller are two prime examples of what it really means to be “a Laker for life.”
This was showcased last week when the duo made Laker Nation history. For the first time, two Calloway graduates were coaching in the Region 1 tournament.
Brad Cleaver is the second Calloway graduate to ever coach the Laker basketball team, and he is the first Calloway graduate to take the team to the regional tournament.
Waller and Cleaver were both thrilled at the opportunity to create history with each other.
Their relationship goes way back. They first met in high school when Cleaver had the opportunity to see Waller qualify for the State tournament in 1993.
“She was the star of the program back then,” Cleaver said.
Fast forward to 2016, and Waller was pleased when she heard that Cleaver would be her new coworker.
“It is a pleasure working with Brad,” she said. “We both are Lakers for Life and bleed Laker blood. It is personal for us, and it means a lot to us. We know what it means for our kids to have this opportunity (going to regionals). It’s a blessing to be a part of this community. I think because both of us are from here, it just means a little bit more. Working with him, it’s been easy because we’ve just known each other forever.”
Waller has been coaching for 22 years, but she became the Lady Laker head coach in 2015.
“To have the opportunity to coach at your alma matter just means a lot,” she said. “As far as being a head coach, I don’t know if that was always in my cards, but when the opportunity came, it just worked out the way it did. It’s been a blessing, and it’s been a good ride. It’s no different than anything else you try to do. You just grow and try to learn and try to get better. To be able to be a part of it at the school that you went to, it’s just a blessing.”
It really is the little things for Waller. She takes a special delight in the connections and memories she shares with some of the parents of her players.
“Last year, we actually watched whenever we beat Marshall County my freshman year, and Addi Schumachers’ mom was on the video with me as well. It’s just having those connections. It just means a little bit more when it’s the school that you went to. It just brings it full circle.”
Likewise, some of Cleaver’s greatest memories were made in Jefferey Gymnasium, and he is grateful for the opportunity to provide kids with some of the same experiences.
“It’s really cool being able to come back to a place that meant so much to me,” he said. “I know how much it meant to Coach Waller too, watching her come up and playing in the same program. We’re die-hard Lakers. There’s nothing like playing in Jefferey Gymnasium when this place is packed.”
And now, Cleaver and Waller have both made Calloway basketball a family tradition. They both have children in the program.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Cleaver said. “Both of our goals align in the fact that we want folks to know how special Calloway County High School is and the fact that we come back here and give back to the school and give back to the community and hopefully build something that our kids can be a part of, that has meant so much to my life.”
And these two coaches have even gone on to extend the tradition with other young families as well through their little league programs that seem to get bigger and bigger each year.
“Calloway to me means everything because I came up through the program,” Cleaver said. “Knowing what the red, white, and blue means is extremely important. I think that’s the reason that you see Coach Waller and myself putting so much into the program, as do other coaches in other programs as well. I can’t speak so much to the other programs because I am Calloway County. I am a Laker. I always have been a Laker. I always will be a Laker. That’s why I’m so happy to be here. That’s why we invest so much in our little league program. I want to instill the Laker pride, and I want the culture to be something that kids dream to be a part of and kids want to be a part of. That’s what it’s all about. That’s the mission that I’m on here at Calloway, and I know Coach Waller feels the same way.”
Being a part of Calloway basketball teaches kids about more than just basketball. It also teaches them valuable life lessons.
“My coach, Coach Ron Greene, is a legendary coach that is still in Murray today,” Cleaver said. “He meant so much to me and taught me about the game and overcoming obstacles in your life and learning to believe in yourself and block out all the negativity that this world is so easy to offer up. You can look anywhere and find negativity, but to be able to be a part of a program, be a part of a team, be a part of a culture like Calloway County, it teaches you valuable lessons that these young men are going to take out into the real world. That’s ultimately why I’m here.”
One of the biggest life lessons that is taught to players is the importance of supporting each other. Whenever possible, the boys and girls make a point to attend each other’s games.
“We support the girls as much as possible,” Cleaver said. “They support us as well. We come to each other’s games. We get into the Rat Pack and root on the girls.”
Waller said that the boys’ basketball team has been a huge support system for the girls each year. She even went as far as to say that they made a difference when the girls were playing in the 2A tournaments this season.
“It’s meant a lot to our kids,” Waller said.
But the support doesn’t just stop at basketball.
“That’s the thing too, Coach Waller and myself, we’re both Lakers and care about the program,” Cleaver said. “I care about the other sports here. I’ve talked to other coaches in the program. We’re Lakers. We want to see the red, white and blue and the Laker jersey mean a lot. It meant so much to us. It’s evident that that’s there with coach Waller and myself. We have a great relationship, and the team’s really support one another. It’s pretty cool.”
Not only have Waller and Cleaver brought a higher level of success to Calloway County basketball, but they are also creating admirable young men and women, and that is what being a Laker is truly about.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.