After enduring blue skies and sunburn for the first half of the waterfowl season, duck hunters just might get a late Christmas present this week. All eyes will be on the skies today to see if the snow-rumors actually come true. As of Tuesday night, the prognosticators were getting all squealy over the prospects for real snow, not the skimpy little dusting we saw last weekend. Regardless of whether the flakes actually amount to anything, the accompanying cold front promises to slam the temperatures down into the wee digits.
For most folks, snow and frigid temps hold no particular appeal, but for duck hunters it’s a totally different story. Ducks are often reluctant to pack-up and leave places where they have plenty of free groceries and already know the local hunters by name to head southward for uncharted waters. Put a nasty arctic cold front behind their little duck-butts however, and they’ll make a bee-line for Louisiana and Arkansas, stopping along the way for snacks and souvenirs in our part of the flyway.
A quick peek at the Ballard/Boatwright harvest logs and bird count data for the past two weeks suggests an influx of new ducks last week along about the time that winter finally arrived. Bird numbers during Christmas week were fairly light, but the Ballard WMA gained around 20,000 ducks ahead of the New Year’s cold front. Daily harvest numbers that had been in the 30s after Christmas jumped to around 90 birds per day during the colder days. Thinking with the optimism of a duck hunter, if last weekend’s little snow skirmish tripled the number of ducks down at Ballard, then this week’s promised plunge will be an answer to prayers.
The big lakes dropped below the winter pool level of 354 feet last week but ended up back over 357 feet after accounting for all the week’s rainfall. TVA is forecasting a slow drop this week to around 355 feet. Lake waterfowlers are reporting wide variations in the number of ducks that are hanging around, but there appears to be a wide variety of ducks showing up from time-to-time. If there is one redeeming quality for the big lakes, it’s that hunters never know what flavor of duck will show up on any given day.
With the water level still above winter pool, lake hunters should have better boat access to shallow areas this week. The temperature of the water is still in the low 50s and it doesn’t look like the arctic blast will hang around long enough for ice to be a problem in the bays, but expect boat ramps to be slippery on the colder mornings. With the colder temperatures, hunters on the lakes and rivers should be focused on safety. Be careful not to overload duck boats and always wear a life jacket on the way to and from the blind or intended location.
If your “real” Christmas tree is still hanging around, be it inside or in the back yard, strip away all the tinsel, lights and decorations and drop it off at the KDFWR facility at 30 Scenic Drive (just off Highway 280) in Murray. The fine folks at the facility are repurposing Christmas trees (the real ones, not the plastic stuff – do not bring them an artificial tree) for use as fish attractors. They will be accepting trees until Jan. 15, after which the trees will become new and much needed fish habitat in Kentucky Lake, and your wife or significant other will be amazed at your willingness to be helpful.
The deer seasons are winding down in Kentucky and Tennessee. Kentucky’s archery and crossbow season will run through Jan. 17. The free youth season in the Commonwealth ended last Sunday. So far, there have been no reports of CWD positive deer anywhere in Kentucky. Tennessee still has a youth season coming up Jan. 8-9. Hunters in Tennessee Unit L and the CWD Unit may take deer on private land Jan. 3 – 7. Only antlerless deer may be taken in Unit L, while hunters in the CWD Unit may take either sex.
In addition to Henry County, Tennessee, has confirmed new CWD cases in three more counties, Gibson, McNairy and Weakley. This brings the number of CWD positive counties in Tennessee to 13. The disease, which has been limited to the central and southernmost counties of West Tennessee for the past three years, now extends all the way to the Kentucky state line.
Kentucky now allows coyote hunters to pursue the pesky song-dog after sundown with a rifle or shotgun and a light or night-vision device from Dec. 1 through March 31, as long as there are no firearms deer or elk seasons open. Hunters may only use shotguns or rifles of 6.5 Creedmoor caliber or smaller on private land only during this season. Only shotguns may be used on public land. Additionally, hunters may not use any artificial light or other means of making wildlife visible at night that is attached to or cast from a mechanized vehicle.
While this represents a quantum leap for Kentucky to allow coyotes to be hunted at night with rifles and night-vision equipment, limiting the caliber specifically to 6.5 Creedmoor or smaller is typical micro-management that serves to needlessly complicate the whole affair. It also eliminates any of the 7mm calibers, the .270, .308, 30-06, 30-30, and a host of other poplar calibers that would do the job with hardly more overkill than the flat shooting, super long-range 6.5 load. Go figure.
So, the next few days could turn out to be the first taste of success for waterfowl hunters. I suspect the forecast has already caused a milk and bread shortage at the local groceries. I’ve never been sure why the prospect of snow immediately sends folks scurrying to stock up on just milk and bread. Some years ago, a few of us were surprised by a rather intense snowstorm while on a snow goose hunt in Arkansas. Of course, we headed for the nearest Wallyworld, not for milk and bread, but for a resupply of snack cakes, chips and soda pop. Sure enough, the locals were already streaming into the store, but the milk and bread was left untouched. They were after beer and slim-jims. To each his own, I suppose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.