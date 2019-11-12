MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer seniors Miyah Watford and Karsyn Hasch have been named to the 2019 OVC All-Tournament team, as announced by the Ohio Valley Conference on Sunday.
Watford, an Indianapolis, Indiana native, tallied her OVC-leading 15th goal of the season in Friday’s OVC Tournament semifinal against Belmont. The goal is an exclamation point on an outstanding career that saw Watford set single-season program records in both goals and points, while finishing third on Murray State’s all-time lists in both of those categories – accomplishing that feat in just three seasons. Additionally, the 2019 OVC Offensive Player of the Year ranked 12th in the nation in scoring entering the Racers’ meeting with Belmont on Friday.
Hasch, who hails from Temecula, California, earns the honor after anchoring a defense that surrendered just four shots on goal in this year’s semifinal match. Capping a career that saw over 5700 minutes on the pitch, Hasch finishes in the top-10 in program history in minutes played. She also recorded a goal and three assists in a Racer uniform over those seasons, with her first collegiate goal coming this year in Murray State’s 5-0 victory over SIUE on September 22nd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.