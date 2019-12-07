MURRAY— Murray State women’s soccer senior Miyah Watford added another award to her collection for her record-breaking 2019 season, after she was named to the United Soccer Coaches Association All-South Region Second Team, as announced by the association on Monday.
Watford, the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year, led the OVC in goals and points as she set new Murray State single-season program records in both of those categories with 15 and 35 respectively.
Additionally, the Indianapolis, Indiana native finished her career at third all-time in program history in both points (76) and goals (31) during her time in a Racer uniform - posting these remarkable numbers in just three seasons.
Making her mark as one of the top goal scorers in the country, Watford is tied for 18th in Division-I in total goals, while her 35 points also ranks top-25 in the nation.
