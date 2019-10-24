MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer senior Miyah Watford has been named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com Midseason Women’s Top 100 players list for her outstanding performances in 2019. The Indianapolis, Indiana native came in at #98 on the list that ranks all NCAA Division I upperclassmen (sophomores, juniors, and seniors) across women’s college soccer.
With two games remaining on the regular season schedule, Watford has already filled the stat sheet with impressive numbers in 2019.
Her OVC-leading 29 points on 12 goals and five assists demonstrates her contribution to an electric Murray State offense that is tied for 10th in the nation with 39 total goals on the season. Watford also ranks 14th in the country in shots per game, averaging 4.44 per contest. Finally, with her assist in Sunday’s overtime victory over Austin Peay, she has tied the Murray State single-season points record of 29, held by Julie Mooney (2014) and Harriet Withers (2015).
Miyah Watford and her Racer teammates return to action on Friday, when they travel to Belmont to begin the final weekend of regular season competition – kickoff is slated for 4:00 p.m.
