MURRAY — Following her senior season at Murray State, Racer soccer standout Miyah Watford has signed a professional contract with Iceland’s Íþróttabandalag Vestmannaeyja (ÍBV) as she takes her playing career to the next level.
ÍBV, located in Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland, competes in the Úrvalsdeild kvenna – the top-tier women’s professional soccer league in Iceland.
Watford, the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year, led the OVC in goals and points as she set new Murray State single-season program records in both of those categories with 15 and 35 respectively during her senior season.
Additionally, the Indianapolis, Indiana native finished her career ranked third in program history in both points (76) and goals (31) during her time in a Racer uniform - posting these remarkable numbers in just three seasons.
