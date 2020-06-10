MURRAY — She shoots and she scores. For Miyah Watford, that was a regular occurrence and her chances to score collegiately came to a close back in November after she broke the Murray State single-season record for goals scored with 15.
The passion for the sport, and for scoring, was still there however, so Watford hired an agent and sought out a chance to play anywhere. Surely someone that finished their career ranked third in Racer history in both points (76) and goals (31) during a three-year run deserved a shot.
It didn’t take long before the best case scenario happened. Watford got an email with a prime opportunity to carry on her career.
“It came out of nowhere honestly,” Watford said. “My agent and I got an email with a really great deal and it was hard to pass up the opportunity especially with it being my first contract.”
After that, Watford signed her first professional contract and prepared to continue her soccer career beyond Murray State. She joined Iceland’s Íþróttabandalag Vestmannaeyja (ÍBV) which competes in the Úrvalsdeild kvenna – the top-tier women’s professional soccer league in Iceland.
As the OVC’s leading scorer and the Murray State record holder her senior year, Watford is no stranger to finding the back of the net. So it comes as no surprise that in her first ever game with IBV she scored a goal.
Murray State Racers head coach of women’s soccer, Matt Lodge, tweeted about Watford’s first professional goal after seeing it on the IBV team Instagram story.
“Congrats to Miyah on making her pro debut this weekend,” Lodge wrote. “Of course she scored, it’s what she does! Get used to it Iceland, it’s going to be a regular thing.”
Watford started that match, which was played on May 30, and said the play itself was pretty normal.
“For my first goal, I just ran in behind the defense and one of my teammates played a through ball,” Watford said. “I knew I had finish it and I did. It was pretty exciting since it was my first game.”
In her time as a Racer, she displayed impressive speed, which made her a potent attacker and scorer. At any given moment she could get in behind the defense and score.
Just over a week later, Watford was at it again as she scored her second goal of her professional career. The video, again tweeted by Lodge, showed a play Racer fans have seen Watford make time and time again. Her team is defending when a clearance finds it’s way to her feet near midfield. From there it’s just pure speed at footwork. She dribbled all the way into the 18-yard box before she cut back on the only defender near her. That led to an easy finish from about eight yards out with her right foot. As easy at it looked, Watford said that the players at the professional level are definitely bigger and stronger.
“I feel like being at Murray I learned a lot and I grew as a player and person,” Watford said. “It made me learn to fight through all circumstances on the field and play with confidence. The biggest difference is the girls are a lot stronger here.”
Another aspect of change for her was the cultural change. She said she’s kept her phone in airplane mode to avoid having to pay for an international plan, and she has gotten to explore the island.
“It’s been very different but fun at the same time,” Watford said. “I get to experience a lot of new things and learn about a different culture too. I wake up around 10 a.m. and eat breakfast, then I go explore the island before practice at 5:15 p.m.”
As for being a professional athlete during a global pandemic, Watford said it hasn’t had much affect at all in Iceland.
“It’s not that bad actually,” Watford said. “In Iceland, we’ve been COVID-19 free for about month now, so we don’t have any restrictions.”
That means fans are in the stands and watching Watford do exactly what she did when she wore the Racer blue and gold. So far, she has earned a starting spot and is averaging about 80 minutes per game. With her talent, there’s no telling what she can accomplish.
