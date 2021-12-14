Folks, in 52 years on this earth, I’ve gone through a lot of interesting experiences.
I’ve seen a rocket launch in Florida. I’ve seen a shooting star from the moment it became visible to the time it disappeared into the night. I’ve ridden in a vehicle on roads so treacherous that I thought the thing would flip. And there have been others.
I’ve also have now lived through two occasions where someone is experiencing the highest of highs at the same time he experiences the lowest of lows. One was on the night of Oct. 28, 2017, when I watched my son, Jack, become a state champion with the Murray High School Tiger Band in Louisville just an hour or so after learning that my uncle, former Henry County (Tennessee) Head Football Coach James Counce had died. You’ve seen me talk about that before.
Then came Friday night.
I’m sitting courtside at the gorgeous FedEx Forum in downtown Memphis watching a heart-stopping men’s college basketball game between Murray State, my alma mater, and Memphis, a team ranked as high as ninth in presason polls this year. You now know what happened. The Racers recovered from a 14-point halftime deficit to overtake and eventually beat the Tigers, 74-72, in a game that will go down as a high point in Murray State history. Just between us folks, that Memphis team, in spite of the issues it may be having right now, is really, really good and I have a feeling will be heard from come March.
We saw how good they can be in the final 10 minutes of the first half. Folks, that team that outscored Murray State 17-2 to end the first half? They can beat anyone. I’ll just leave it at this .. maybe this Racers team is pretty darn good too. We’ll see in the coming weeks and months.
However, as the celebration of a healthy contingent of Murray State fans in the Forum was erupting, I also was fully aware of a developing tragedy of epic proportions. Why?
Well, when you are seated next to a sports guy from WPSD Local 6 in Paducah, and he has a computer that features, among other things, radar images being taken as they are aired on the station, showing what I have come to recognize over the years as being a massive, violent and potentially lethal tornado, you’re fully aware of the situation. I was fully aware.
My first thoughts, of course, were to here in Murray, and I kept trying to get Adam Wells to call up the image on his monitor in order to see where this horrible-looking return on the radar was going. Pretty quickly, I determined Murray was not in the path. Still, as we watched the Racers make play after scintillating play to, first, get back in the game in the second half, then take it over, I found myself looking at his screen to follow the image’s progress.
Yet, it was hard to focus on it for too long. Every time Adam and I turned around, the Racers were doing something amazing. A Tevin Brown 3-pointer here, a Trae Hannibal rebound there, a Carter Collins scoop layup in between. Many times, Adam came close to breaking the long-standing rule of showing favoritism for a team on press row as he would belt out a “Whoo!” when a Justice Hill trey found the bottom of the net or the Racers made a possession-saving rebound that eventually resulted in a follow score.
Then, during a media timeout, Adam would stop and say, “(Meteorologist) Trent Okerson is saying that this may be an EF-3 to EF-4 tornado that’s about to move into Kentucky.” My heart would wince for a second, then our attention would have to go back to the game and what the Racers were doing.
Another flurry of activity on the court would take our attention away, for a bit. Then would come another timeout and Adam would relay how Trent was now saying this could be “a once-in-a-generation tornado.” My heart would ache a little more.
Then back to the game, now reaching its climax. I remembered looking at the clock on the scoreboard and there were 6 minutes left. The next time I looked, it was down to 2:30. That’s called Money Time in Memphis, as I started uttering.
This was about 9 o’clock, just as the tornado was entering our Purchase a little west of Fulton. I didn’t know it at the time, but it had already ripped a big hole in my heart when it struck Lake County, Tennessee, where it had just been as it entered Kentucky.
But I couldn’t worry about that now. This game was heading for a dramatic finish. And to match the surreal nature of this night, the ending was, well, weird.
Murray State turned the ball over near mid-court as it was trying to move the ball after inbounding it. This led to a mad scramble for the ball that finally ended when Memphis center Jalen Duren picked it up near the jump circle. At that moment, I looked at the clock and realized he would not be able to launch a desperation shot to win the game. And then? Silence.
Except for the buzzer, no one yelled. It was as if the moment had to be absorbed by everyone to really believe this had happened. No one moved for a few seconds. It was as if people were asking, “Uh, is it OK to react yet?”
Then ... pandemonium!
Murray State’s bench went crazy. The fans sitting behind the bench were the picture of happiness. After the customary handshake, here comes Head Coach Matt McMahon to greet those fans and others now pouring toward the bottom levels of the Forum. Inside I’m jumping for joy. This is the kind of moment I envisioned covering when I decided to return to sports in August. That it was Murray State basketball making this moment happen made it all the better; I’d heard about many moments like this that I had missed over the years, now I was getting a taste of what I had been missing.
Postgame interviews followed on the court ...and then back to reality as Adam announced to me and others gathered that the tornado was on a direct path to Mayfield. Once at our hotel room in Germantown, my wife, Leigh, and I began learning of the full extent of what was happening. Mayfield had taken a direct hit, as in to its center. Benton, Dawson Springs and Princeton had sustained horrible damage.
But the most unkind cut still remained, that Samburg, a tiny community in Obion County, Tennessee, just past the Lake County line, had pretty much been obliterated. That meant that one of the fondest places I know probably was in the line of fire.
Confirmation was received over lunch in Camden on the way home. The Cypress Point Resort near Titponville had been wiped out and the accompanying Lakeview Dining Room, across TN 22 from the resort, had been ripped open. The place where the Wright family has had its reunion the past 20-or-so years was gone and the restaurant where my granddaddy (we called him Granddaddy Adam 12 because he was a longtime game warden for Reelfoot Lake) would take his grandkids for a Coke, maybe even onion rings, on our travels to places he knew in Lake County, was in shambles.
I’ve now learned that three people apparently died at the resort, which makes this all the more difficult.
May God bless everyone affected by this monster that came under the veil of darkness Friday night and brought such terror. Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.