EVANSVILLE, IN — With just under 30 seconds left to play, Tevin Brown received a pass from KJ Williams on a fast break and threw down a dunk that would be the exclamation point on the win over Austin Peay 73-61.
It was a game of runs as the Racers started cold from the floor, just 2-14, before going on a 13-0 run to take the lead in the first half. In the second half, the Racers started much the same way as the first as they went scoreless through the first three minutes. That allowed the Govs to climb back into the game and retake the lead. From that point on the Racers retook control and really settled in on both ends of the floor.
“Austin Peay hit us with a run there to start the second half,” McMahon said. “They had the momentum off that scramble three at the first half buzzer...We were up 13 and went down one, but as has been the case all season long with these guys, they just kept playing. Really started stringing together some stops and guys stepped forward and made huge plays offensively to build the lead into double figures.”
The Racers got big contributions from several players, including the bench which put up 30 points and hauled in 23 rebounds. Williams had the lone double-double for the Racers with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Devin Gilmore came in and played huge during his 17 minutes with 10 rebounds, five points, and two blocked shots.
“He’s (Gilmore) come up big for us in multiple games this year and I thought tonight was no different,” McMahon said. “Ten rebounds, four of them offensive and he made plays that helped us build our lead.”
The bench scoring was just one part of the winning formula that the Racers utilized to advance to the OVC Championship game tonight against Belmont. If they expect to win their third straight they will need to carry that formula into the matchup against the Bruins.
“In a year where we’ve been on the wrong end of the points off of turnovers stat, we’ve won that stat the last couple of times we’ve played,” McMahon said. “Then, the bench scoring. It was 27-3 on Saturday night and then 30-11 tonight and I’m sure there are plenty of other reasons. Being able to hold our own on the glass, that’s what you get when these two teams play, both teams are very physical. Both teams play very, very hard so you get high-level games when we get a matchup with them.”
Brown was incredible in the win as well, with 24 points and more importantly, lock down defense on Jordyn Adams. In the previous two meetings with Austin Peay, Adams scored over 20 points. Last night he was held to 13 points on 18 shots. It was a stellar defensive effort from Brown and helped the Racers build their lead late.
“(Tevin’s) defense on (Adams) was terrific,” McMahon said. “He’s always been an elite perimeter defender for us and I thought he was up for the challenge again tonight.”
The win improves the Racers’ record inside of the Ford Center (during the OVC tournament) to 5-0, in what has essentially become a home game for the Racers. In the crowd last night, the Racer fans easily outnumbered the Govs fans five-to-one and the noise support was noticed by the players.
“It makes us feel like it’s a home game the way that they support us everywhere we go,” Brown said. “Them being able to come here and show the support they did, I feel like it really helped us a lot.”
“We love the support,” Smith said.
They will look for the crowd’s support again tonight as they look to punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament in the championship game against Belmont at 7 p.m. inside the Ford Center in Evansville.
