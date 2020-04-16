MURRAY — Coach Miller. Where do I begin? I had the honor of suiting up for Coach from 1992-1996, but my first recollections of him came long before that.
My older brother, Mark, played for Coach from 1983-1987. I was a mere 10 years Mark’s junior, so during that time, everything seemed larger than life.
Being around those basketball teams as a little kid was oftentimes mesmerizing, and Coach Miller was always right there, leading them to victory after victory.
In 1985, Murray High won the 1st Region tournament, narrowly beating Paducah Tilghman in the finals. In just a few seasons, Coach Miller led a small Class “A” school to the Sweet Sixteen. To this day, Mark still cherishes the feeling he got when he ran onto the glossy floors of Rupp Arena, to compete in the state tournament with his teammates.
So much, in fact, he still brags about it to this day. You see, I never played in a state tournament in basketball, (Mark tells me the All “A” doesn’t count) like Mark did, and of course, bragging rights in the West household run deep, even today. He may be right, but we came awfully close.
One of the things that Coach Miller was so good at was communicating with his players. Coach could read me like a book, long before I ever knew it. In my sophomore year, I vividly remember playing a regular-season game at Reidland.
At that time, junior varsity games would be played before the varsity games, and since I only played sparingly for the big boys, Coach would have me play in both games to gain experience. Leading up to that Reidland game, my minutes were continuing to increase at the varsity level, so much in fact, that I had decided in my mind there was no reason to play JV games anymore. As we walked into the gym from the bus with our bags in tote, I made my way into the bleachers to find a seat with the juniors and seniors to watch the JV game.
As I was walking up the stairs, Coach called me over. “West, come here,” he said with a peculiar look in his eye. “Don’t you need to go suit up for the JV game?”
“Naw coach, I want to save my energy for the big game,” I said confidently. “Well. Ok, if you say so,” he murmured back.
The varsity game rolled around and I was pumped. The first-quarter passed, no minutes. The second-quarter passed, no minutes. The third quarter passed, no minutes. Finally, with two minutes left in the game and our team up 30 points, he put me in. As I passed him on the bench to go in, he stopped me and said quietly with his arm around my shoulder, “Jason, you let your teammates down tonight.”
Coach could have yelled, he could have made me run. But he decided in that moment to teach me a lesson the best way he knew how, and that was to take away playing time. I knew I never wanted that feeling of letting him or my teammates down, ever again. It worked because that same team was about to make the most unlikeliest of runs in the 1st Region tournament.
Coach Miller sure could figure out what motivated his teams, and boy could he figure out a game plan.
After the Reidland game, the 1994 Tiger basketball team eased into the 4th District Tournament with a so-so record, but we were playing better. James Foster, the best basketball player in MHS history in my opinion, and Chris Allen were both 20-plus points per game scorers, and we had pretty good depth. The team unity was there, and we knew we had a punchers chance of causing some trouble against whoever we played.
That was the problem. We had to face Calloway County led by Brad Cleaver, who at that time was playing his best basketball of the season. In the prior two games against Calloway, they blew us out by 15-plus points both times.
In the practice leading up to that first-round game against the Lakers, Coach Miller must have seen that something was off. You see, in the first two games during the regular season, we played zone against our crosstown rival. They lit us up beyond the three-point line. Coach knew he had to do something to light a fire and to give us the confidence and motivation we needed to win this game.
I can still remember Coach yelling across the gym, “Boys we got a big game coming up, so we’re gonna do something a little different!”
It went quiet, and we all looked around the gym at each other, “Bug (Foster)! How do you feel about guarding Cleaver tomorrow night?”
Immediately the energy in Tiger Gymnasium changed. It was our best player guarding their best player! Man, we gotta win now!
Not only did we win that game, but we beat Marshall County for the District title that year. We played our way into the regional final where we lost in a close battle to the mighty Eagles of Graves County. In our minds, however, that run would not be made without Coach Miller’s decision to man up Calloway. That one subtle coaching decision gave us the breath of air we needed to believe that anything was possible, and it worked.
Even though my teams never made to a state tournament like my brother Mark did in basketball, although I do count the All “A”, we sure did in Baseball. Back-to-back, as a matter of fact.
Year after year, Coach Miller showcased the ability to transition from the hard-nosed intense game of basketball to the gamesmanship of baseball without skipping a beat. He deserves a lot of credit for that.
As I moved into my junior year, we had a baseball team the likes of which perhaps that school had never seen. Coach Miller knew it, and boy did he have some swagger. So much, in fact, the jokes would be flying left and right. And we all know Coach Miller had the best jokes.
In the Spring of 1995, we were all standing around in our usual circle warming up. The Weatherly boys (Preston and Robert) were yapping at (Ted) Booth. (Stephen) Crouch and (Kerry) Colson are making (Shane) Schroeder laugh about something. (Ethan) Crum is quiet as usual, taking it all in and smiling ear-to-ear.
Coach Rusty Back was in his second year with our team and was always making sure we were doing the proper things to make us better as players. Coach Miller knew he had a veteran team, and the last thing he wanted was for us to ever get tight.
While Coach Back was having a “teaching moment,” Coach Miller decided it was a good time to step in.
“Hey, Compton, why don’t you run out under the stadium and grab me a 100 feet of shoreline.”
Chris Compton was our team manager, best we ever had, and would do anything that was asked of him.
“You got it Coach, I’ll be right back,” Compton said. And off he went.
Fast forward to the end of practice, two and a half hours later, and no one has seen Chris.
“Coach Back, have you seen Chris,” I asked.
“No man, where could he be?” Back said.
“I don’t know, did he leave?” I said.
There, leaning against the dugout, fungo bat in hand, was Coach Miller laughing out loud. “Someone go out under the stadium and tell Chris I found the 100 feet of shoreline!”
That’s what I will remember Coach Miller for, the fun times. The times you can never get back. At the center of it all, decade after decade, there was Coach. Think about how many players that are talking about a memory right now from playing sports during the “glory days.” Coach Miller lived those glory days his entire life, and he never took it for granted.
If you want to talk about the Mt. Rushmore of Murray High athletics, he is right there at the top, number one if you ask me. How many coaches can say they have won 300-plus games in basketball and 450-plus games in baseball? Not too many.
Coach, thanks for everything. We will miss you, but you will never be forgotten.
“Ya, I knew it!”
