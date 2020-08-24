LEDBETTER — Different year, same outcome, as the Murray High girls golf team once again took home the All-A First Region championship at Drake Creek golf course on Friday.
In the biggest tournament of the year, Claire Whitaker and Mary Browder Howell played a big role in bringing home the title with a pair of 77s, five strokes better than the next golfer.
As a result, the pair were named co-champions for the tournament.
St. Mary’s Ellie Roof took third with an 82 and Ballard Memorial’s Autumn Dowdy finished in fourth with an 83. Both Roof and Dowdy qualified as individuals for the state tournament.
As a team, the Tigers carded a score of 347 and qualified for the state tournament.
On the boys side, Grant Whitaker had a great day with a 76, which was good enough for fourth place individually and a qualification spot in the state tournament. As a team though, the Tigers fell to St. Mary and Rocco Zakutney. The St. Mary team carded a 298 to take the title.
Murray High’s Jack Epperson shot an 82 and also qualified as an individual for the state tournament on Sept. 13 in Richmond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.