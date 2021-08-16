MURRAY — One thing that Murray High Head Golf Coach Denise Whitaker knows is on her side in 2021 is the numbers game.
She will not have to worry about having enough players for a tournament or match. This is especially true on the boys’ side, where she has 14 players from which to choose, including the Tigers’ lone state qualifier in junior Grant Whitaker.
On the girls’ side, though, she also has several players to utilize, though the Lady Tigers are on the young side.
“And they’ve all been practicing and working on every part of their game because, as most of us know, golf is very difficult,” Denise said. “One day, your driver could be working but your putter won’t be, then, the next day, it’ll switch on you. But we have great leadership on this team and the kids are taking care of each other and making it a lot of fun for everyone.”
Murray High has engaged in competition several times already this season, which included hosting a tournament in late July that attracted 90 players from throughout the area, she said. The players have also traveled to the Ballard County Invitational near LaCenter and the Paducah Tilghman Invitational at Paxton Park this past Saturday.
That event marked the season debut for Grant, who had been out of action with a wrist injury. He carded an 18-hole score of 82 Saturday. He was backed by scores of 95 by Ian Dahncke, 101 by Kyle Crady and 107 by Lincoln English.
“And for some of these boys, this is their second or third sport,” she said of how Grant and English play basketball, while Crady, Caden Kelly, Koby Watson and Nick Holcomb are baseball players. She also said Tucker Blane, Connor McCuiston, Scott Winchester and Reed Jarvis will have a chance to contribute, along with others.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Tigers were led Saturday by Emerson Vaughn with an 89 with Macy Saylor and Jansyn Hays backing her with 91 and 92, respectively. Amelie Johnson had a 107 and Catherine Kim ended with a 118.
Like the boys, Denise said there are several middle schoolers who will be seeking to gain their stripes this season as well.
Now, both teams are taking most of this week to strictly work on their game outside of the realm of competition. That is because Friday marks the annual All-A Classic Region 1 tournament at Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter.
That also means a meeting with a St. Mary program out of Paducah with a long history for producing high-caliber boys players, including Russ Cochran, who won some tournaments when he played PGA tournaments. For the Lady Tigers, though, it means a chance to defend their title, one they have had for quite a while.
“We’ll be going for 10 in a row and I would really love to see that. So, for both the boys and the girls, I’m keeping the schedule completely empty so we can get ready,” Denise said.
