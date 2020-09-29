MURRAY —Murray High’s Grant Whitaker earned a spot in the state tournament after shooting an 81 at the First Region tournament at Murray Country Club.
Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo won the tournament for the third-straight year and helped pace the Marshals to a team title.
The seven best scores, excluding the winning team, each earn an individual spot in the state tourney and those were as follows:
St. Mary’s Rocco Zakutney, Crittendon’s Sammy Greenwell, McCracken’s Tyler Dew, Trigg’s Hunter Reynolds, St. Mary’s Peyton Purvis and McCracken’s Davis Vessels.
Calloway County’s best score of the day came from Aiden Poston, but he missed out on qualifying for state by three strokes.
The state tournament is Oct. 6-7 and expected to take place at Bowling Green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.